Norway's Erling Haaland (9) poses after the World Cup round of 32 soccer match between Ivory Coast and Norway in Arlington, Texas, near Dallas, Tuesday, June 30, 2026. (AP Photo/Jessica Tobias)

Norway surprised five-time champions Brazil with a 2-1 win at the New Jersey Stadium in New York, USA, on Sunday. Erling Haaland’s brilliant brace helped the Scandinavian nation triumph, with substitute midfielder Andreas Schjeldrup assisting in both goals.

Neymar’s late penalty did little to save Brazil from coming back as Haaland’s brace proved significant in sealing Norway’s place in the quarterfinal, where they will face England.

The Manchester City striker has rapidly emerged as one of the most naturally gifted goalscorers of his generation with sharp instincts and movements.

He may lack the ability to link up play or may not be the best creator on the pitch just yet, but in the box, few slam the ball into the back of the net with greater frequency than him at the very first opportunity.