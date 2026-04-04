Erling Haaland bags hat-trick as Manchester City hammer Liverpool 4-0 in FA Cup quarter-final

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his third goal during the FA Cup quarter-final soccer match between Manchester City and Liverpool in Manchester, England, Saturday, April 4, 2026. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Erling Haaland scored a hat-trick as Manchester City crushed Liverpool 4-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to cruise into the FA Cup semi-finals.

Champions Liverpool played well in the opening half-hour with Mohamed Salah wasting an early chance, but once Haaland had scored from ⁠the spot ​in the 37th minute after a foul on Nico O’Reilly their resistance crumbled.

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk conceded the penalty with a rash challenge, and there was little the Dutch defender could do as City played scintillating attacking football for the remainder of the ​game.

His ​blond hair swinging behind him in a ponytail, Haaland ⁠netted his second two minutes into first-half stoppage time with a well-placed header from an excellent Antoine Semenyo cross.