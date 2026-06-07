Erling Haaland follows father Alf-Inge into World Cup: ‘Weird, but love his hair’

FIFA World Cup in the USA means a Norwegian Haaland has to be a part of the spectacle.

32 years after his father Alf-Inge Haaland played at 1994 World Cup, 25-year-old Erling, the flexible giant of Man City, will be in North America and Mexico – playing his first quadrennial.

Being at the World Cup is not as common an occurrence for the Scandinavian nation who have only been there three times – 1938, 1994, 1998. It was in that 1994 edition where Sr Haaland was part of the squad.

Nowhere near close to what Martin Odegaard, Jr Haaland and Atletico forward Alexander Sorloth bring to the team, the 1994 iteration with a Haaland has disappeared without a trace. Erling’s Norway however have singularly driven out Italy during the 2026 qualification, as the Azzuri never recovered from that early blow.