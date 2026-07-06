Haaland: ‘What I’m doing is unreal .. it’s big, you know?’

He’s getting them Samba-folk to say, “I’m Brazilian, but this guy….”, gushing about Erling Haaland. With absolute non-chalance, the superstar of Norway pushing Brazil out of the World Cup and his country into quarters, spoke to the media in New York, telling them he couldn’t believe his own wonderful run of 7 goals in 4 games at the FIFA World Cup.

“First of all I’d like say, we’ve been growing *”!#@& now over time. We’re (Norway are) actually one of the better teams in Europe and in the world,” Haaland would say in the presser. Norway have never lost to Brazil ever, but defeating them in a World Cup Knockout was the next push.