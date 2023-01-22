scorecardresearch
Sunday, Jan 22, 2023
Erling Haaland continues to shatter records after scoring 4th Premier League hattrick vs Wolves

He also surpassed former Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo's hattrick tally (3) and is on level terms with Liverpool's Mohamed Salah who also has 4 hattricks.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester City and Wolverhampton at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)
Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland continued shattering records when he scored his fourth hattrick this season in the Premier League. In doing so, the Norwegian behemoth broke the record of Ruud van Nistelrooy who had taken 65 appearances to score four EPL hattricks. Haaland, meanwhile has taken just 19 matches to achieve that feat.

In the match, City dominated the first half and deservedly took the lead after Haaland headed home from a pinpoint cross from Kevin De Bruyne in the 40th minute.

It was a matter of time until City got that crucial second goal, with Haaland converting from the spot following a foul on Ilkay Gundogan five minutes after the break. The Norwegian then quickly completed his treble to put the game to bed.

City cruised to victory from there on in as they closed the gap to league leaders Arsenal to two points, but the Gunners have two games in hand, the first of which is against Manchester United later on Sunday. Wolves stay 17th on 17 points.

