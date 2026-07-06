Erling Haaland, and the leap that felled an empire

A leap that fell an empire. Years later, wherever the irresistible destiny of Erling Haaland drags him and his side at this World Cup — that first goal of his brace against Brazil, will possess a symbolic resonance in the footballing manuscripts of both these nations. It was a header forged in fire.

Norway would remember the pleasant evening in New Jersey as one with golden edges. One that took them to their first quarterfinal in the tournament. Brazil would recount, when the pain and suffering abate, the dark, dank evening that took them closer to the reality that a halcyon footballing empire, the most immense in the game, is not just crumbling, but lay in tatters. Haaland would describe the goals as “gift of God.” A gift of god that required a man’s machine-like precision.

A legend is withering; another is rising. It is the way of empires, history instructs. Norway defeating Brazil shouldn’t be shocking in a footballing sense. They had won all their qualifying games, including shellacking Italy home and away with a 7-1 aggregate. Their talent pool is expanding, and is not about Haaland alone. Martin Odegaard is one of the finest conductors in the English Premier League; Ørjan Nyland plucked out saves that broke Brazil’s belief. Brazil crawled through the qualifying groups; they faced talent dearth in various roles, where they were once blessed with superfluous riches.

Norway’s Erling Haaland (9) scores their second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum) Norway’s Erling Haaland (9) scores their second goal during the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

The irrepressible Haaland netted a second goal, an uber-cool finish past Allison Becker. But the first one was it. The goal that defined the game, of two proud footballing nations, and the inexorable genius of a goal-guzzling Nordic behemoth. Haaland’s capacity to score goals is as well-storied, as his 6,000 kcal diet, his love for raw milk and his largesse to purchase a Viking saga worth 118,000 Euros and donate to a children’s library.

But here, he illustrated his capacity to shape games, clutch moments, perhaps history and tactics, all in the time it takes to blink your eyes. Until the 79th minute of the game, Haaland was un-influential, though at the heart and head of every move Norway orchestrated. Apart from a side-footed lob over the defenders to Allison, he scarily had a sniff on goal, gagged by the exemplary centre-back pairing of Gabriel and Marquinhos. He was reduced to the unfashionable chores of facilitating space for Odegaard and Nusa, neither fully in their elements. Gabriel, whose feud with Haaland in the Premiership for Arsenal, is awaiting another season of theatrics and pantomime villainy, had won the early bouts.

But Haaland waited patiently, the understated trait of every good striker, for the time to land the perfect blow. The knockout blow. Till his perfect chance arrived, till he could seize the game’s narrative, direct its tune and flow. Till, he could become the tune himself. “That’s just how it usually goes. If I get a chance or two, it usually ends up as a goal. I don’t know how I do it, but that’s how I do it, so it’s all about staying focused. I tell myself the chance will come, and then I usually know right away if I don’t score,” he said after the game.

Norway’s Erling Haaland (9) leads the team as they participate in a viking boat row after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II) Norway’s Erling Haaland (9) leads the team as they participate in a viking boat row after the World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Brazil and Norway in East Rutherford, N.J., near New York, Sunday, July 5, 2026. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

His mouth agape, as though he gulps the ball for his dinner, he sprung for the skies, his knees crooked, neck ready to flex 360 degrees like a Thumbelina doll, he out-jumped Gabriel, one of the foremost defenders of the world. Suspending himself in the air, he glided, and not blasted, the ball past Allison. Andreas Schjelderup, on as a substitute a few minutes ago, floated a delightful cross, but Haaland knew the exact degree of force and whip he had to impart. It was the first mistake that Gabriel made, and it needed for Haaland to soar, literally and figuratively. A header from close range is nothing spectacular, forgotten soon, but the expertise to strike the perfect one is an art few have mastered. Haaland certainly does. In a few seconds, the 6 foot 4 inches tall striker, who kept adding centimetres every month until he was 24, grew a few more inches taller.

Story continues below this ad

How Brazil would have wished that someone among them—Bruno Guimaraes whose weak penalty Nyland blocked, or Endrik, who squandered a one-on-one against the Norwegian custodian—possessed the knack of seizing moments. No one did; Haaland did.

Also Read | Messi, Mbappe may be the superstars but Haaland is fast catching up

The second goal was the swish of the sword that shed blood. He owed his goalkeeper Ørjan Nyland’s string of supreme saves, including a penalty in the first half from Guimaraes, but he apportioned his burden with his brace. The route ahead for him was smooth, when another crisp pass from Schjelderup found him on the edge of the box. There were no speed-breakers in his rearview mirror, no linesman waving his flag like an overzealous policeman. As if there was no thrill in killing an opponent softly, no joy in scoring an ordinary goal, he waited for the cops to arrive. And then gave them a slip. Danilo sped onto him, and he slipped the ball between his legs. It’s a striker’s sadistic whim of humiliating a fallen foe.

The match was sewn up then and there, in the wide, toothy smile of Haaland. Neymar’s last-ditch penalty was merely a futile under-note. Up in the stands, the fans had started rehearsing the Viking row. On the edge of the touchline, Haaland’s pals were waiting for their whistle of joy to invade the pitch. Unbridled joy and tears were spilled on a shimmering green turn, and in the middle of it stood Haaland, smiling that James Bond villain-smile, one that is menacing as much as funny.

Brazil lingered with blank faces, glancing Haaland covetously, wondering where their hallowed legacy of strikers had vanished. That would be the cruellest blow Haaland would inflict on Brazil, the shifting sands of talent factories, the crushing feeling that they could call no one in the canary yellow shirt of theirs, the best in the world. Norway could. His name is Haaland, whose leap felled the mightiest footballing empire.