Erik ten Hag appointed as Manchester United manager

Erik ten Hag was confirmed as Manchester United’s men’s first team manager on Thursday. The Ajax head coach agreed to replace interim manager Ralf Rangnick in the summer and has signed a contract until June 2025, with the option to extend for a further year.

Ten Hag is the fifth full-time manager hired by United in nine years since the retirement of former manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

The 52-year-old is tasked with awakening a fallen superpower in European soccer that is enduring its longest trophy drought in nearly 40 years.

“It’s a great honour to be appointed manager of Man Utd, I’m hugely excited,” said Ten Hag in a statement released by the club after the appointment.

“I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve,” he added.

Adopting the attacking philosophy of the great Johan Cruyff, ten Hag succeeded in bringing the good times back to Ajax, leading the biggest team in the Netherlands to two Eredivisie titles — it could be three in a few weeks — as well as the Champions League semifinals in 2019.

Returning United to its former heights is set to be an even bigger job, given the team won the last of its record 20 English titles in 2013 — Ferguson’s final season of his 26-year reign — and hasn’t won a trophy since beating Ajax in the Europa League final in 2017.

According to Sky Sports, ten Hag will reportedly get a sum of £200m to spend on signings this summer, while up to 12 players could be leaving.

Manchester United have agreed a £2.5m compensation package with Ajax for Erik ten Hag and his assistant Mitchell van der Gaag.

