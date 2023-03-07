scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Erik Ten Hag made Manchester United players listen to Liverpool’s celebration after 7-0 rout

On Sunday, Liverpool brought Manchester United crashing down to earth with a stunning rout at Anfield in the visitors' worst competitive defeat in more than 90 years.

Manchester United players react after Liverpool's Mohamed Salah scored his side's sixth goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Manchester United at Anfield in Liverpool, England, Sunday, March 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

After the recent 7-0 drubbing at Anfield on Sunday, Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag forced the players to sit in silence and listen to the celebrations of the Liverpool players. He also told them to use it as a motivation and not put down their weapons without a fight ever again.

After that Ten Hag gave his players an earful, saying they were lucky to be returning back to Manchester on the team bus and not made to travel back with the fans.

“He (Ten Hag) warned them all that if anything like that happens again, there won’t be another chance for them and they’ll be put in the Under-21s,” the Mirror stated, quoting a United source.

Only a week after winning the League Cup, United experienced its biggest defeat in the Premier League and the club’s joint-worst loss in all competitions.

United has lost 7-0 on three previous occasions — the last time coming in 1931 against Wolverhampton. The score also eclipsed Liverpool’s previous best victory against United, which was a 7-1 win in 1895.

Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Mohamed Salah all struck twice and Roberto Firmino scored the other, with six of the goals coming in an explosive second-half performance.

It also delivered a major blow to Erik ten Hag’s four-pronged pursuit of trophies, with a league title challenge now looking increasingly unlikely.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 23:07 IST
