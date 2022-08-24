Erik Ten Hag warns Harry Maguire his captaincy isn’t guaranteed

Among the changes manager Erik Ten Hag made to the Manchester United XI for the Liverpool match on Monday, one was that of starting centre-back Lisandro Martinez ahead of captain Harry Maguire. The move worked as Martinez gelled well alongside Varane in the defence of the two goals United put past their old rivals on their way to register a first Premier League win this season.
It is now learned through reports that Ten Hag had told Maguire ahead of the match that his place in the lineup isn’t guaranteed every week, and so isn’t his captaincy role. The manager has suggested to the England international that there will be rotation among the centre-backs during the season. United are still not of the interest to sell the 29-year old defender they bought from Leicester back in 2019.
Maguire has coped up constant flak from the United fan group for his inefficiencies at the backline and his role as captain, which began under the managerial stint of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer, has since looked under threat.
🗣 “It is clear Raphael Varane is a really experienced player. Won everything in his career, he will bring the communication.”
Erik ten Hag on the changes he has made which leaves captain Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench pic.twitter.com/LTUoX6QE6l
— Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 22, 2022
In Maguire’s absence, midfield regular Bruno Fernandes was handed the armband. Even Cristiano Ronaldo was among the four changes made for the match at Old Trafford as the Portuguese started the match on bench. The changes however, weren’t just in terms of the personnel.
Known for shaking things up in order to get the best out of his players from his time at Ajax, Ten Hag did his reputation justice following United’s matchday two 4-0 defeat to Brentford.
The Dutch manager cancelled the off day for his players, demanding them to complete the 13.8km the opposition had outrun them by on the very next day at United’s Aon Training Complex in Carrington. While the players, it is believed, were frustrated by their manager’s ask at first, the reaction among most quickly turned to that of a surprise when they found out that Ten Hag would be accompanying them in the run.
The grind continues at United as the squad returned back to training for their next Premier League clash against Southampton at St Mary’s on Saturday.
