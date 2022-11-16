Erik Ten Hag doesn’t want Cristiano Ronaldo to play for Man United again after explosive interview

After his explosive interview, in which Cristiano Ronaldo said he felt ‘betrayed’ at Manchester United and had ‘no respect’ for manager Erik Ten Hag, reports suggest that the latter now doesn’t want the Portuguese to play for United again.

Per ESPN, Ten Hag held a meeting with club co-chairman Joel Glazer, chief executive Richard Arnold, and football director John Murtough on Monday. The contents of the conversation during the same included the Dutch manager suggesting that he is not willing to sacrifices squad unity to accommodate the Portuguese international and is willing to let the 37-year-old leave in the upcoming winter transfer window.

It is believed that Ronaldo’s interview has not been received well by a number of United players, especially given the timing of it. The first bits from the same were shared only hours after Alejandro Garnacho helped United win via a stoppage time winner against Fulham.

Ronaldo, who is currently with the Portugal squad for the World Cup, has been visibly unhappy with not getting enough playing time at United during the second season since his return to Old Trafford.

The Portuguese international had earlier been reprimanded by Ten Hag for leaving early during a pre-season friendly Rayo Vallecano and for his refusal to not come on as a substitute against Tottenham Hotspur. Ronaldo was ordered to train alone and suspended for the game against Chelsea in the Premier League.

Earlier on Tuesday, a video went viral on social media, revealing Bruno Fernandes giving his Manchester United teammate frosty reception at Portugal camp.