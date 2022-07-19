Erik Ten Hag blasts De Gea, Maguire booed as Man United win in Melbourne

July 19, 2022 7:35:09 pm
Manchester United cruised past Crystal Palace 3-1 in their pre-season friendly on Tuesday in Melbourne but goalkeeper David De Gea was admonished by manager Erik Ten Hag as he failed to keep the ball in play and kicked it long.
With barely only a few minutes remaining, Ten Hag was recorded asking De Gea “What the f**k are you doing?!” as he conceded possession after the long kick.
Captain Harry Maguire also had a torrid time in the middle as he was mercilessly booed by the Melbourne crowd. The boos were heard when his named was called out on the PA system and in the earlier stages of the match whenever the centre-back touched the ball.
In the match, striker Antony Martial, who was loaned to Sevilla in the January transfer window, netted the first goal in the 17th minute. This was the French striker’s third goal of the pre-season tour.
He also had a hand in both second half goals for Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho before Palace pulled one back late on when Joel Ward headed in from a corner, catching goalkeeper David de Gea napping.
The win in front of a heaving crowd of 76,499 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground continued new manager Erik ten Hag’s bright start following a 4-1 victory over Melbourne Victory and 4-0 romp against Liverpool in Bangkok last week.
With Cristiano Ronaldo excused from the tour due to a family issue, Martial has been United’s main threat up front, partnering well with Sancho and Rashford.
United, who finished sixth in the Premier League last season and failed to qualify for the Champions League, wrap up their Australian tour with a friendly against Aston Villa in Perth on Saturday.
