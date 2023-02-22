scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

Erik ten Hag and Alex Ferguson spotted in a restaurant ahead of Manchester United’s clash against Barcelona

Ferguson has been one of the most successful managers not only in the history of Manchester United but also in the Premier League. The Scottish manager has won 13 Premiere League titles and two Champions League trophies with the club.

Manchester United and Erik ten Hag having a deep conversation in a restaurant. (The Sun)

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was spotted having a deep conversation with the club’s former legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson in Cibo restaurant in Wilmslow ahead of the red devils’ Europa League clash against Laliga leaders Barcelona on Thursday.

Ferguson has been one of the most successful managers not only in the history of Manchester United but also in the Premier League. The Scottish manager has won 13 Premiere League titles and two Champions League trophies with the club.

Since his departure in 2013, the club have been struggling. ten Hag who was appointed from Ajax last summer seems to have revitalised the club again and seems to take them in the right direction.

After the first leg in Camp Nou, the tie is still all square at 2-2. The former European champions traded leads in a back-and-forth second half of their first-leg game at Camp Nou.

Barcelona struck first in the 50th minute on defender Marcos Alonso’s header from a corner and levelled in the 76th when Raphinha’s cross from the right wing curled into the net untouched. United’s defence was distracted by Robert Lewandowski’s failed attempt to connect.

In between, Marcus Rashford showed just why Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández described him as one of the most dangerous forwards in Europe.

Rashford beat goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen at his near post with a shot from a tight angle in the 53rd then created United’s go-ahead goal seven minutes later.

Receiving the ball at the touchline from a corner taken short, Rashford dribbled into the penalty area then fired a low cross that was flicked on by Bruno Fernandes and bounced up to ricochet into the net off defender Jules Koundé for an own goal.

Also Read
Emiliano Martinez details tough return from World Cup; speaks about stayi...
Ronaldo, Al Nassr, Al Nassr director, Ronaldo in Saudi Pro Cup, Ronaldo news, Ronaldo in Saudi, Ronaldo Saudi Pro League
I spent 200 mn euros on Cristiano and he only knows how to say Siiiuuu, s...
Liverpool owner John Henry rules out sale of the club
Ronaldo Nazario: 'Footballers need psychologists in life. Neymar will pla...
Advertisement
Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

The Catalan giants despite keeping the tie alive have lost their key player midfielder Pedri with an injured hamstring. Barcelona’s statement did not say how long Pedri will be out, but Spanish newspaper Diario AS said he could be sidelined for four weeks, ruling him out of the second leg at United as well as a Copa del Rey game against rivals Real Madrid.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 13:29 IST
Next Story

When Mahesh Bhatt yelled ‘who called him’ after deciding to axe scene with Deepak Tijori, told him to pack-up

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Cheteshwar Pujara
Cheteshwar Pujara’s 100th Test: Pujara becomes 13th Indian to reach the milestone
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Feb 22: Latest News
close