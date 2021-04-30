scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, April 30, 2021
Most read

Ajax extend head coach Erik ten Hag’s contract amid Tottenham speculation

Under Erik ten Hag, Ajax is set to seal a domestic league and cup double in the Netherlands for the second time in three seasons.

By: AP | Amsterdam |
Updated: April 30, 2021 6:09:27 pm
Erik ten Hag is the head coach of Ajax Amsterdam. (Reuters)

Ajax extended the contract of coach Erik ten Hag on Friday amid speculation he was a target for Tottenham after Jose Mourinho was fired.

Ten Hag added one year to a deal that now runs through the 2022-23 season, Ajax said in a statement.

Under Ten Hag, Ajax is set to seal a domestic league and cup double in the Netherlands for the second time in three seasons.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“I know how we can take the next steps. Besides that, I’m happy here,” the coach said in a filmed interview posted online by the club.

Ajax need only one point from its final four games to win the Dutch title, and earn a place directly into the Champions League group stage next season.

Two years ago, Ten Hag’s team was denied a place in the Champions League final when Tottenham completed a stunning comeback in Amsterdam with a stoppage-time goal by Lucas Moura.

Tottenham is looking for its third coach in less than 18 months. Mauricio Pochettino was fired in November 2019 and Mourinho left on April 19.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Prithvi Shaw
DC vs KKR in pics: Prithvi Shaw takes Capitals to 7-wicket win over Knight Riders
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Apr 30: Latest News

x