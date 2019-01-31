Toggle Menu
Eric Abidal liver transplant investigation reopened by Spanish courthttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/eric-abidal-liver-transplant-investigation-reopened-by-spanish-court-5561923/

Eric Abidal liver transplant investigation reopened by Spanish court

A Barcelona court ordered the investigation into former Barcelona defender Eric Abidal's 2012 liver transplant to be reopened on Wednesday.

Abidal, who was a key member of the all-conquering Barca squad between 2007 and 2013, won four La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns with the Catalan giants. (Source: AP File)

The court previously investigated the operation after Spanish prosecutors raised doubts over the identity of the liver donor. Abidal, who is now Barcelona’s sporting director, said the donor was his cousin Gerard Armand.

A judge, who previously shelved the case because of a lack of evidence, asked for it to be reopened due to alleged “irregularities or discrepancies” in the clinical history, according to a court order seen by Reuters.

Barcelona made no comment when contacted by Reuters on Wednesday. The club and former France defender Abidal have previously denied any wrongdoing.

Abidal had the transplant in April 2012 after battling liver cancer during the 2010-11 season. He played a few more games for Barcelona before moving to his former side, Monaco, in July 2013.

