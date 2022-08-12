scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Equal pay deal for US women’s soccer approved by judge 

The USWNT players, including Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and Alex Morgan, had filed a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in April 2016.

By: AP |
August 12, 2022 12:37:21 pm
The USWNT's decade long fight over equal pay is nearing an end with the lawsuit getting a preliminary approval by federal judge. (Photo: AP)

The proposed $24 million settlement between U.S. women soccer players and the sport’s American governing body was approved Thursday by a federal judge, who scheduled a Dec. 5 hearing for final approval.

U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner granted the motion for approval filed by the players.

“Most significantly, the unopposed settlement agreement accomplishes the plaintiffs’ goal for litigation: equal pay,” he wrote. “The court is satisified that the settlement is a fair and reasonable resolution.”

Players, including Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn and Alex Morgan, filed a complaint with the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in April 2016. The players sued three years later, seeking damages under the federal Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act.

The sides settled the working conditions portion in December 2020, dealing with issues such as charter flights, accommodations and playing surfaces.

They agreed in February to settle the remainder for $22 million to be split into individual amounts proposed by the players. In addition, the settlement calls for the U.S. Soccer Federation to establish a fund with $2 million to benefit the players in their post-soccer careers and charitable efforts aimed at growing the sport for women.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

Klausner wrote the parties agreed that settlement funds will be distributed to players based on playing time and their lawyers anticipated requesting “no more than approximately 30% of the common fund.” The settlement was contingent on the USSF reaching collective bargaining agreements to pay its men’s and women’s teams equally. The federation in May announced separate labor contracts through December 2028 with the unions for both national teams.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, KolkataPremium
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier’s, Kolkata
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...

Klausner set a Dec. 1 deadline for the filing of motions for attorneys’ fees and for final approval.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 12:37:21 pm

Most Popular

1

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

2

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

3

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

4

Derecognising parties over freebies is anti-democratic: Supreme Court

5

NEET UG 2022: Result likely in third week of August, says senior NTA official

Featured Stories

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
Explained: What is the Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD?
Explained: What is the Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD?
Explained: What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Explained: What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
The Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD
Explained

The Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD

Students have understood JNU not a place for 'anti-national' activities, says chancellor Saraswat

Students have understood JNU not a place for 'anti-national' activities, says chancellor Saraswat

What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Explained

What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?

Premium
Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Premium
France's 3 Rafale jets makes crucial stopover in India

France's 3 Rafale jets makes crucial stopover in India

Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P
Delhi Confidential

Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P

Premium
Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Champion steeplechaser

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale
Movie Review

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

Premium
Are 'farm to face' beauty products the next big thing in the world of skincare?

Are 'farm to face' beauty products the next big thing in the world of skincare?

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day
SPONSORED

Get ‘Prices of the Past’ today with CRED, this Independence Day

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Serena Williams announces she will retire soon, says she is ‘evolving away from tennis’
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Aug 12: Latest News