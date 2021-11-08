EPL roundup: Liverpool lose, Everton frustrate Conte, Barnes saves Leicester & Smith Rowe takes Arsenal to victory

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker helped West Ham score three goals, and Liverpool’s 25-game unbeaten run ended.

A 3-2 victory Sunday allowed West Ham to dislodge Liverpool from third place in the Premier League, extending an impressive start to the season for David Moyes’ side.

Alisson flapped in the air to allow Aaron Cresswell’s inswinging corner to go through his hands in the fourth minute. After Trent Alexander-Arnold equalized at the end of the first half, Jarrod Bowen ran at the Liverpool defense before slipping the ball to Pablo Fornals whose shot was helped into the net by Alisson’s weak touch. Another assist came from Bowen in the 74th when a corner was headed in by Kurt Zouma through Alisson’s raised hands.

Although Divock Origi pulled one back, scoring on the turn, Liverpool couldn’t find another goal to avoid a first loss in any competition since being knocked out of the Champions League last season by Real Madrid in April. It’s even further back — into February — since the 2020 champions lost in the Premier League.

West Ham is now only three points behind leader Chelsea after finishing sixth last season for a highest finish since being fifth in 1999.

Tottenham held by Everton in Conte’s frustrating EPL return

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte endured a frustrating start to his Premier League return with a 0-0 draw at Everton on Sunday.

Conte, who won the 2017 title with Chelsea, witnessed his new side come off second best to opponents beset by injuries and low on morale after not winning in their previous four matches.

Tottenham, which fired Nuno Espirito Santo on Monday, has now gone three hours and 47 minutes without registering a shot on target in the league on another lackluster day for Harry Kane.

Everton, which had a penalty award overturned by VAR and substitute Mason Holgate sent off in the 90th minute just eight minutes after coming on, had two attempts on target.

FULL-TIME Everton 0-0 Spurs Antonio Conte's return to the Premier League sees him pick up a hard-earned point in a tight encounter at Goodison Park

In the meeting of two under-achieving sides, Everton had more of an excuse with key players Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes and Yerry Mina out injured.

Everton is in 11th place and Tottenham is two places better off.

Barnes’ equalizer earns point for Leicester at Leeds

Harvey Barnes struck a superb first-half equalizer as Leicester held firm to take a point in a 1-1 draw at resurgent Leeds in the Premier League on Sunday.

Barnes produced a brilliant, curling finish as Leicester responded immediately after Leeds had taken a deserved lead at Elland Road through Raphinha’s 26th-minute free kick.

Leeds carved out enough chances as it chased back-to-back league wins for the first time this season, while Leicester defender Ricardo Pereira stabbed the ball against his own post in the first half.

Raphinha curled Leeds into a deserved lead when his free kick bounced inside Kasper Schmeichel’s far post, but the hosts’ advantage didn’t last long.

Straight from the restart, Barnes cut inside from the left and, after shifting the ball on to his right foot, curled the ball beyond Illan Meslier and into the top corner.

Having failed to convert several chances, Leeds was given a reprieve in the 67th when Ademola Lookman’s far-post effort was ruled out for offside by VAR.

FULL-TIME Leeds 1-1 Leicester An entertaining encounter ends all square after first-half crackers within two minutes of each other from Raphinha and Harvey Barnes

Wilfred Ndidi scuffed his shot as Leicester still threatened to snatch all three points in the closing stages before Leeds’ hopes of victory ended when Raphinha’s thumping drive whistled over.

Midtable Leicester has 15 points, four more than Leeds.

Smith Rowe scores again to lead Arsenal to win over Watford

Arsenal goes into the international break fifth in the Premier League after Emile Smith Rowe clinched a 1-0 victory over Watford on Sunday.

Having opened the season with three losses, Mikel Arteta’s side is now on a 10-game unbeaten run with Smith Rowe scoring in his last three league games.

Benjamin White rode a number of challenges before being tackled, with the ball breaking into the path of Smith Rowe to net in the 56th minute.

Watford was reduced to 10 men in the 89th when Juraj Kucka was shown a second yellow card for catching Nuno Tavares in an attempt to clear the ball from the edge of the box.

Claudio Ranieri’s side remains two points and a place above the relegation zone.