‘I think I’d go missing for a few months’: Roy Keane After Manchester United’s 7-0 loss to Liverpool

Former football great Roy Keane has slammed Manchester United players for their poor show against Liverpool on Sunday night. Reacting on the 7-0 loss, Keane said,”I think I’d go missing for a few months.”

Liverpool brought Manchester United crashing down to earth with a stunning 7-0 rout at Anfield on Sunday in the visitors’ worst competitive defeat in more than 90 years.

While on a Sky Sports show, Keane said, “The senior players at Man United, the ones we give the big build-up to, they’re the ones who really let the club down today. I always said if we ever got beaten in a big game like today six or seven nil, you’d go into hiding as a player. Never mind a few days, I think I’d go missing for a few months! It really is that embarrassing for the players.”

An extraordinary day for all Liverpool fans. I’m honoured to keep making history with this great club! pic.twitter.com/aRR2n5Ss8l — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) March 5, 2023

“I never thought United were back to their very best, they’ve had some good results, but they have been giving teams chances and they’ve been let them off the hook. The chances they gave up today, Liverpool didn’t let them off the hook and punished them,” Keane said.

Hailing the Liverpool side, Keane said,”That’s where they deserve credit, they created opportunties, they were clinical, ruthless. They kept going, wanted more goals, but the senior players – I always look at them. The ones we give a big build-up to, the experienced ones, will be the ones who let the club down today.”

Watch Highlights

Only a week after winning the League Cup, United experienced its biggest defeat in the Premier League and the club’s joint-worst loss in all competitions. United has lost 7-0 on three previous occasions — the last time coming in 1931 against Wolverhampton. The score also eclipsed Liverpool’s previous best victory against United, which was a 7-1 win in 1895.