Players, managers slam Premier League’s ‘ridiculous use’ of VAR

Wolverhampton Wanderers captain Conor Coady hit out at what he called the Premier League’s ridiculous use of VAR after his side were on the receiving end of two controversial decisions in their 1-0 defeat to Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday.

Sadio Mane’s winner late in the first half had initially been disallowed by referee Anthony Taylor for handball by Adam Lallana in the build-up, only for a lengthy VAR intervention to overturn the decision and award the goal.

Wolves were then denied an equaliser two minutes later as Jonny Otto was deemed marginally offside by the video assistant before squaring to Pedro Neto, who fired into the bottom corner.

A seething Coady, who came through the Liverpool academy, called for better communication between the authorities, officials, and players as the VAR technology is implemented in England’s top flight.

“We feel massively hard done by. I can’t get my head around it. It’s ridiculous,” Coady told Sky Sports.

“For me it (VAR) is not working. Some people are saying it gets the right decision but we’re the players on the pitch and it doesn’t feel right to me. Anthony Taylor is a great fellow to speak to, but I ask a question and I don’t get an answer.”

Coady explained that his side’s main grievance was not from the decision reached over Lallana’s control, but because they felt the ball had been handled earlier in the move by Virgil van Dijk, whose long pass to Lallana led to the goal.

“It is horrible for me, it is tough to take,” he said.

“We thought Van Dijk handballed it, but the referee tells me Van Dijk is too far away. He played the pass. VAR is affecting the game. No-one has asked us (players) about it. It is still confusing, I can’t get my head around it, you don’t get answers on the pitch.”

Wolves were also affected by VAR in their 3-2 come-from-behind win over Manchester City on Friday.

A review awarded City a penalty — ruling that Leander Dendoncker trod on the foot of winger Riyad Mahrez — but Wolves keeper Rui Patricio saved Raheem Sterling’s spot-kick.

However, VAR spotted an encroachment in the area by Coady who had cleared the loose ball and the penalty had to be retaken. Again, Patricio saved from Sterling but this time the England winger drove home the rebound to put City in front.

“It is so tough to take, it has happened twice to us in the last two games against probably the best two sides in the world,” Coady added after Sunday’s defeat at Anfield.

“In the second half we controlled the game and nullified Liverpool to hardly anything, but it is so disappointing that we are stood here talking about VAR rather than the game and the way Wolves played.”

Klopp unhappy with VAR delays in win over Wolves

The video assistant referee (VAR) system was back in the spotlight on Sunday after drawing the ire of both managers in Liverpool’s 1-0 Premier League win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

“We’re in December and coming into January. Players standing around that long is not good,” Liverpool boss Juergen Klopp said. “I’d prefer if referees went to the screen because it’s directly next to us and never used, I don’t know exactly why.”

“If it’s a tight offside with a small margin … then I can understand it, but with the possible handball, I don’t understand it. It would have gone quicker (by going to the screen), but that’s how we do it in England and we cannot change that.”

Wolves were then denied an equaliser by VAR, another decision that came after a long delay. Wolves coach Nuno Espirito Santo, who was booked for protesting the disallowed goal, said he was not a fan of VAR decisions being taken miles away from where matches are being played.

The VAR decisions are made at a hub in Stockley Park, South West London.

“I don’t like it,” he added. “A referee in that situation doesn’t feel the game like someone present at the match. It’s not for me to say how things can be improved, but I think it’s a pity.”

Liverpool next play Sheffield United on Thursday while Wolves visit second-from-bottom Watford a day earlier.

VAR is a ‘big mess’, says Pep Guardiola after more controversies

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola declared the VAR video review system a “big mess” on Sunday after a weekend which saw a series of controversial decisions from the system. VAR was introduced in the Premier League for the first time this season and there is no sign of the controversies dying down nor of fans warming to the use of the technology.

“Every weekend is a big mess. In other games, it was a big mess. Hopefully next season, it can do better,” said Guardiola after City’s 2-0 win over Sheffield United on Sunday.

It was one of several games that saw a goal overruled for the most marginal of offside calls after VAR’s geometrical lines had been used to deliver a time-consuming verdict.

The Yorkshire side looked to have grabbed the lead through Lys Mousett in the 28th minute but the goal was ruled out after a VAR review found the slimmest of margins for offside.

Moments after the incident, both sets of supporters expressed their opposition to VAR in a loud, united chant, while Sheffield fans also adopted the ‘It’s not football anymore’ anthem that has become a familiar refrain at various games.

Sheffield manager Chris Wilder noted Norwich City forward Teemu Pukki had a similar goal ruled out for a fractional offside decision in their 2-2 draw with Tottenham on Saturday and said there had been “eight or nine” incidents over the weekend.

“There’s no conclusive evidence, blurred lines, and angles. There needs to be a more clear way of defining it,” he said.

Asked about the City fans joining in with the visitors in expressing strong opposition to VAR, Wilder said he was not surprised.

“Up and down the country, all the people at Norwich, a four-letter word about VAR, these are proper football people,” he said.

Asked whether the system needed to be reformed or fully scrapped, Wilder said: “It’s not my decision, it has to improve. Yet again, it’s the first question, eight or nine goals knocked off.”

“Where there’s so much debate on every goal, it will be analysed yet again. I just don’t think it’s been refined enough to make a difference.”

He was also upset about City’s first goal where referee Chris Kavanagh appeared to obstruct Sheffield defenders before Kevin De Bruyne found Sergio Aguero for the opener.

“I’ve been to see the referee and he has been honest about it. We make mistakes and I believe he made one too,” said Wilder.

“We talk about the new rule where if the referee touches the ball then he has to blow up. So surely if he is in the way and hinders us, then he makes a sensible decision. If he made the sensible decision then I don’t think anyone in the ground would have said anything about it.”

