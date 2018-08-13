Follow Us:
Monday, August 13, 2018
Redefining ‘PerfectSelfie’ with Huawei Nova 3i Sponsored

Redefining ‘PerfectSelfie’ with Huawei Nova 3i

Willian admits there was ‘no chance’ he would have remained Chelsea player under Antonio Conte

Willian said that there was no chance he would still be playing for Chelsea if Antonio Conte had not left his post as manager.

By: Sports Desk | Published: August 13, 2018 11:37:23 pm
Chelsea’s Willian in action with Huddersfield Town’s Terence Kongolo. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Willian, who had gone on record to say that he had difficulty working with previous Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, said that there was no chance he would still be playing for the Blues if the Italian had not left.

Speaking after Chelsea’s Premier League season-opening match against Huddersfield Town, Willian said, “I’m here. I’m here because I want to play for Chelsea. I will only leave if Chelsea want me to go.”

However, when asked if his answer would have been the same if Conte remained manager, Willian said, “No chance. No chance. No.” There had been speculation throughout the summer break with the 30-year old being heavily linked to Manchester United as well as Barcelona.

The new manager Maurizio Sarri gave Willian a chance to start the first game on Saturday and the winger responded by creating the opening goal for N’Golo Kante with a cross from the left wing. “We are just in the beginning,” he said. “We know we have to improve. Jorginho has played very well. He has a lot of quality and helps our play build up from the back. I think we played very well.”

“Now we have to continue like that because next week, we have a great game to play against Arsenal [on Saturday] and we want to win again. Now we have a different profile of football, a different way to play football,” Willian said. “The manager tells us to play, to enjoy ourselves on the pitch — with responsibility. Now I think we have a different style to play and that’s why we can create problems for Arsenal.”

“We have a lot of players with quality up front, players like Eden and Pedro. Players like that want to play football, no? That’s why Sarri talked about ‘fun’ football because he wants to build from the back. This is what we will try to do this season,” he added.

 

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 