Watford maintain perfect start, beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1

It is only the second time in Watford’s history that they have won their first four matches of a league campaign — the previous time in 1988 in the second tier. (Source: Reuters) It is only the second time in Watford’s history that they have won their first four matches of a league campaign — the previous time in 1988 in the second tier. (Source: Reuters)

Watford came from behind with two set-piece goals to beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at Vicarage Road on Sunday, ending the visitors’ 100 percent record and maintaining their own perfect start to the Premier League season.

After a tepid first half, Tottenham were gifted the lead when Abdoulaye Doucoure scored an own goal in the 53rd minute, deflecting the ball in with his chest.

Watford responded well and were level in the 69th minute after Troy Deeney headed home Jose Holebas’s free kick. Craig Cathcart completed the turnaround, heading home from another Holebas set piece 14 minutes from time.

Harry Kane wasted a good headed chance from Kieran Trippier’s cross as Tottenham tried to salvage something but Watford claimed their first league win over Spurs since 1987.

It is only the second time in Watford’s history that they have won their first four matches of a league campaign — the previous time in 1988 in the second tier.

“I think we have played better in other games but against Tottenham you have do things differently,” Watford manager Javi Gracia said.

“You have to be very demanding. We have been confident until the end and with the support of our fans we got it.”

For Tottenham it was a rapid fall from grace after their 3-0 win at Manchester United on Monday and the defeat left them in fifth place with nine points.

“We were so relaxed in the first half and we made a lot of mistakes. I’m disappointed because we need to do more and play much much better,” manager Mauricio Pochettino said.

“If you want to be a contender you cannot concede the type of goals we conceded. The reality is so clear. When you lose you must learn and improve.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App