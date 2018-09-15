WATCH: Leroy Sane scores the fastest Premier League goal of the season

Leroy Sane was dropped by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in their last encounter against Newcastle United. (Source: Reuters) Leroy Sane was dropped by Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola in their last encounter against Newcastle United. (Source: Reuters)

Manchester City’s winger Leroy Sane, who was reintroduced into the starting eleven by Pep Guardiola in match against Fulham on Saturday, scored the fastest goal of the Premier League season so far. It just took a little more than 90 seconds for the German international to open City’s account on Saturday.

A tap-in by Sane, after a fine interception and assist by Fernandinho, saw the German score the fastest goal of the season. Sane was dropped by City manager Guardiola in their last encounter against Newcastle United. Addressing a press conference ahead of their clash against Fulham, Guardiola said that the attacking winger was facing a challenge by other compatriots to be included in the starting eleven.

Sane Scores an early goal at the 2nd minute to open it up for Man City against Fulham #MCIFUL Man City 1 – 0 Fulham pic.twitter.com/0NpwvyQ06a — Soccer Daily (@Off_BruitSports) 15 September 2018

“He will be so important for the club. It’s a challenge for him and not just him – everybody,” Guardiola said. “He has to respond in the right way. He’s so competitive and professional. Sometimes, for some players, it’s that way [a slow start]. Some players at the end of the season go down,” the Spaniard added.

Sane had bagged the PFA Young Player of the Year award in the previous season, with Manchester City etching a set of records in Premier League. It is for the first time that Sane has been included in the starting eleven in the ongoing season.

