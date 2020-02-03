‘Vintage Jose’: Mourinho transforms from celebrating to raging within seconds during Tottenham vs City

Jose Mourinho had a quick transformation of emotions when he came to know Raheem Sterling was on a yellow card in the Premier League match between Tottenham and City on Sunday. Jose Mourinho had a quick transformation of emotions when he came to know Raheem Sterling was on a yellow card in the Premier League match between Tottenham and City on Sunday.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur outclassed Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City 2-0 in the Premier League on Sunday to climb to fifth spot on the points table and leave City a staggering 22 points behind league leaders Liverpool.

Mourinho notched up his sixth win against Guardiola in managerial capacity on Sunday. Only Juergen Klopp has been able to outdo Guardiola more times than that – eight.

One of the most talked about moments from the match has emerged to be Mourinho’s priceless reaction when he came to realise that there was an opportunity to demand a red card for City’s Raheem Sterling.

Sterling was already on a yellow card when he went down under the challenge of Hugo Lloris in the penalty area at the end of the first half. VAR had awarded City a penalty for Serge Aurier’s foul on Sergio Aguero. Sterling went down when Lloris rushed out to collect the rebound and was lucky to escape a second booking for simulation.

Mourinho was initially seen laughing and celebrating at the save pulled off by Lloris. He then sat down to have a drink of water. It was at this point that his assistant told him that Sterling was on a card and that he should have been sent off for simulating.

Mourinho’s reaction changed within milliseconds and he rushed to fourth official to remonstrate with him.

Tottenham managed to beat Manchester City in a league game for the first time since 2016, as the London club continue their resurgence under Mourinho.

