Goal of the season? Son scores after 80-yard solo run: Watch

Son Heung Min scored a wonder goal as Tottenham Hotspurs beat Burnley 5-0 in the Premier League match on Saturday. Collecting the ball just outside his own penalty box, Son dribbled his way past the entire Burnley team for 80 yards in a heart-stopping 12 seconds before scoring.

Son’s goal on South Korean TV. Hook it into my veins pic.twitter.com/5gA8e5fGOV — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) December 7, 2019

“One of the greatest individual goals you’re ever likely to see. Goal of the season, me thinks,” was the verdict on the Son goal by former England striker Gary Lineker. Lineker was not the only one though, with the goal having become a social media sensation.

Wow. Son has just scored one of the greatest individual goals you’re ever likely to see. Goal of the season, me thinks. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) December 7, 2019

Son’s goal, in the 32nd minute, was the third goal for Spurs on the night, with Harry Kane and Lucas Moura already having registered on the scoresheet.

🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️🏃‍♂️ Son Heung-min catches his breath after that unbelievable solo goal#TOTBUR pic.twitter.com/VUCGRFUF9Y — Premier League (@premierleague) December 7, 2019

Tottenham compounded Burnley’s woes in the second half, with Harry Kane adding another and Mousa Sissoko also scoring as Tottenham went 5-0 up in the 74th minute.

Tottenham continued their resurgence under Jose Mourinho and have provisionally climbed to 5th spot on the Premier League table after their win on Saturday.

