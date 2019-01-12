Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Live streaming: When and where to watch TOT vs MUN match, Live streaming, Time in IST

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Live streaming: Manchester United on Sunday will travel to London to take on third-placed Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley. After winning all the five matches, interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will consider this clash as a golden ticket to further his credential for a permanent role at the Old Trafford. Since the departure of Jose Mourinho, United have won all the matches, which has helped in transforming the mood among players and the fans.

On the other hand, Tottenham have amassed 48 points after 21 matches, just two behind Manchester City and six shy of leaders Liverpool and are still competing on four fronts with Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup commitments on top of a title challenge.

When is the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will take place on Sunday, January 13, 2018.

Where is Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London.

What time does thePremier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United begin?

The Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United?

The AFC Asian Cup match between India and UAE will broadcast on Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 2 HD.

How do I watch online live streaming of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United?

Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.