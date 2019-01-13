Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United LIVE score, TOT vs MUN Live Football Streaming: Paul Pogba starts for United

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United live football score, TOT vs MUN Live Score Streaming: Tottenham Hotspur hosts Manchester United at Wembley in today’s Premier League fixture. Tottenham won the reverse fixture 3-0 at Old Trafford earlier this season and will be bidding to do the double over United for the first time in Premier League history.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces the biggest test of his Manchester United managerial stint so far with a trip to Wembley to play Tottenham. Solskjaer could become the first United manager to win his first six games in charge in all competitions after he guided them to a 100 percent record over the festive period. Manchester United are set to welcome back Paul Pogba.