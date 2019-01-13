Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United LIVE score, TOT vs MUN Live Football Streaming: Paul Pogba starts for United

Toggle Menu
Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United Live football score streaming:. (Source: Reuters)

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United live football score, TOT vs MUN Live Score Streaming: Tottenham Hotspur hosts Manchester United at Wembley in today’s Premier League fixture. Tottenham won the reverse fixture 3-0 at Old Trafford earlier this season and will be bidding to do the double over United for the first time in Premier League history.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces the biggest test of his Manchester United managerial stint so far with a trip to Wembley to play Tottenham. Solskjaer could become the first United manager to win his first six games in charge in all competitions after he guided them to a 100 percent record over the festive period. Manchester United are set to welcome back Paul Pogba.

 

Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester United: Catch Live score and Updates

United Playing XI

STARTING XI: De Gea; Young(C), Lindelöf, Jones, Shaw; Herrera, Matic; Lingard, Pogba, Martial; Rashford

Spurs Playing XI

STARTING XI: Lloris (C), Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Davies, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane

Spurs vs United LIVE

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United. These two sides have alternated between wins and defeats in their last eight meetings across all competitions, while the last 14 have seen six Tottenham wins to five for Man Utd. United have not won away to Spurs since March 2012, losing each of their last three such visits.

Squads:

Man Utd travelling squad for Spurs fixture: De Gea, Romero, Grant, Lindelof, Jones, Young, Dalot, Shaw, Pereira, Mata, Matic, Pogba, Fred, Herrera, McTominay, Lingard, Garner, Martial, Rashford, Lukaku

Tottenham possible starting lineup: Lloris; Trippier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Rose; Sissoko, Winks, Alli, Eriksen; Son, Kane

