Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Live Score Premier League Live Streaming: Liverpool seek Wembley redemption

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Live Score Premier League Live Streaming: Revenge will be on Jurgen Klopp’s mind as his side Liverpool clashes against Tottenham Hotspur after 11 months of their forgetful visit to Wembley Stadium where the Reds were beaten 4-1. Premier League table-toppers Liverpool will go into the match confidently, having lost to Spurs only once in their last 11 English league meetings. Tottenham began the season well, with three wins but slipped up in their last game before the international break, losing 2-1 at Watford who are surprise joint-leaders.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool Live Score Premier League Live Streaming: Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah have the perfect stage to end their unexpected slumps when the superstar strikers go head to head at Wembley on Saturday. They go into this weekend's eagerly anticipated clash with concerns about their ability to maintain that breathtaking form in the midst of a post-World Cup malaise. While Salah has scored twice in four games so far for Jurgen Klopp's high-flying Liverpool, he has not been the effervescent figure that tormented opponents last term. Meanwhile, Kane has just scored two goals in six games for club and country this season
The players of both the teams are out on the field, warming up with twenty minutes left for the clash to begin:
Team news from Liverpool:
Alisson; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Naby Keita; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane.
Here is the line-up of the host team Tottenham Hotspur:
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Premier League match between top teams Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur taking place at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool have been impressive this season so far, with four wins in four games. Spurs started well but faltered in their last match against Watford, who share equal points with Jurgen Klopp's side at the top. Stay tuned for live score and updates here.