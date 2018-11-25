Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Highlights: Spurs beat Chelsea 3-1

GOAL! Spurs 3-0 Chelsea (Son 54 mins)

AN INCREDIBLE SOLO GOAL FROM SON. He beats the two Chelsea defenders who managed to come in his way and then finishes brilliantly to score his 50th Spurs goal. Son received the ball just inside the Spurs half near the right touchline, he is practically the only one so far up the pitch, he first slows down to lure Jorginho into thinking he is trying to get inside of him, then a burst of pace to put him behind from his outside, another touch once inside the box to get past Luiz and a lovely finish to put it past Arrizabalaga. Again, shambolic defending from Chelsea, there should have been more people there to stop him, but that surely is a glorious goal.