Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Highlights: Spurs beat Chelsea 3-1

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Highlights: Tottenham moved to third on the league table in emphatic fashion on Saturday with a 3-1 thrashing of Chelsea which would have been worse had it not been for the home side’s wastefulness in the dying minutes. They took a 2-0 lead in the first 12 minutes of the match through goals from Dele Alli and Harry Kane. Son Heung Min then made it three with a glorious solo goal that also marked his 50th in Tottenham colours. Olivier Giroud pulled one back in the last 20 minutes but it was too little too late for Chelsea by that point.
Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea Live score Premier League Live Streaming: Tottenham will be banking on more Harry Kane heroics at the start of a potentially season-defining week against Chelsea after their talisman fired England to a dramatic last-gasp victory at Wembley. Kane scored the winner at Tottenham's temporary home last weekend to relegate Croatia in the Nations League and exact some revenge for England's semi-final defeat to the same opponents at the World Cup.
FULL TIME! Tottenham 3-1 Chelsea
Chelsea have not shown up today in the back and Tottenham took full advantage of that, for most of this match. The home side were wasteful in the latter part of the second half and the scoreline would have been far worse for Chelsea if it wasn't for that.
87 mins
Alli replaced by Winks, he was farthest from the pitch when the board went up so he used up almost half a minute to walk off. Pedro takes a shot from about 18 yards after Ross Barkley put the cross in and it is over the bar.
GOAL! Spurs 3-1 Chelsea (84 mins)
Azpilicueta with a delicious cross that curls into the box, Giroud hammers it home with his head. That is the Frenchman's first goal of the season.
82 mins
Kane takes the ball in midfield, the Chelsea defenders keep backing away, Jorginho has the guts to come forward and Kane skips past him and takes the shot, it is over the bar. If it wasn't for Tottenham's wastefulness over the past 7 minutes or so, this would have turned into a humiliation for Chelsea.
75 mins
Willian tries to provide a cross twice, both times, Foyth heads it away, the second time is out of play.
72 mins
Sarri had two changes about 15 mins ago; Barkley had come on for Kovacic, Pedro had come on for the perenially offside Morata. Both haven't done much.
69 mins
And now Alli misses a sitter. They should be 5-0 up. Kane holds up the ball and then plays it to Alli. He is under no pressure and has all the options available and he hits it over the bar.
67 mins
Harry Kane has missed a sitter! How many times have we seen that happen. Aurier plays the ball in from the right after a lovely attacking move from Spurs, Kane is there, there is no pressure on him and he skies the shot from point-blank range. That should have been 4-0.
GOAL! Spurs 3-0 Chelsea (Son 54 mins)
AN INCREDIBLE SOLO GOAL FROM SON. He beats the two Chelsea defenders who managed to come in his way and then finishes brilliantly to score his 50th Spurs goal. Son received the ball just inside the Spurs half near the right touchline, he is practically the only one so far up the pitch, he first slows down to lure Jorginho into thinking he is trying to get inside of him, then a burst of pace to put him behind from his outside, another touch once inside the box to get past Luiz and a lovely finish to put it past Arrizabalaga. Again, shambolic defending from Chelsea, there should have been more people there to stop him, but that surely is a glorious goal.
50 mins
Willian with a free kick from the left, to the far side where Alonso heads it goalwards, Lloris saves and it falls to Kovacic who takes a wild slash at it. That shot was meant for someone sitting in the top tier of that side of the Wembley stadium.
48 mins
Chelsea start the second half, Willian tries to play in Morata but puts too much on the pass. Morata was offside anyway. Alli then has all the space in the world to run towards the Chelsea box and Tottenham take control of possession once again.
HALF TIME! Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea
The way Maurizio Sarri got up and walked off as soon as the referee blew the whistle shows that the Chelsea players better get their ears ready. Chelsea's defenders have been so bad that calling them schoolboyish would mean insulting schoolboys. Arrizabalaga and the offside flag have saved them from going four or five goals behind in the first half. The attack has come under pressure because of the scoreline and so we have not seen any Sarri ball so far. For their part, Tottenham have been brilliant.
45 mins
Two minutes added on. Son takes a shot that is saved by Arrizabalaga, that shot came after a brilliant attacking move that saw Alli passing inside to Eriksen from the left, Eriksen passes it further left to Son who took the shot.
44 mins
Hazard released by some brilliant work from Willian. The Belgian tries some fancy footwork before going down inside the box after Cissokho puts a foot in. Referee asks him to get back up.
37 mins
Davis releases Son who has got Kane to his left, Alli to his right. He chooses Kane whose attempted cross almost finds goal on the way out of play.
35 mins
Kane has to change his shirt after he rips it in a wrestling match with David Luiz during a free kick routine. Chelsea have more possession now but are doing absolutely nothing with.
29 mins
Corner taken short and Eriksen sends the cross in from the right, Alderweireld arrives at the near post and heads it goalwards, Arrizabalaga saves but it only loops to Foyth who tries a backheel flick to the far post, misses it by inches.
28 mins
Tottenham counter, Son plays the ball forward to Kane, he is under all sorts of pressure from Luiz and has got Alli to his right but he tries the shot, it goes for a corner.
27 mins
Chelsea starting to dominate possession. Azpilicueta plays in Morata who takes the shot; Lloris makes a point blank save but it wouldn't have mattered as Morata is called offside.
20 mins
That goal came just as Chelsea were starting to get their attacks going. Just seconds later, Son is played in yet again but he is offside this time. Chelsea have left their defensive common sense in the team bus.
GOAL! Tottenham 2-0 Chelsea (Harry Kane 16 mins)
OH HE SCORES FROM ABOUT 30 YARDS OUT! Kane takes a low shot from distance, it looked it had taken a deflection off Luiz earlier but, on the contrary, he just seemed to be trying to getting out of the way of that shot. Arrizabalaga looked a little blindsided and Luiz standing the way he was seems to be the reason. The Brazilian has done a dummy on his own keeper.
14 mins
Son causing all sorts of problems to the Chelsea defence. This time he tries to make headway through the left, David Luiz does well to muzzle him.
12 mins
A period of possession comes to nothing from Chelsea and Alli plays in Son on the counter, the Korean does well to get away from Rudiger and takes the shot once inside the box, Arrizabalaga manages to save it.
11 mins
All the momentum with Spurs now. Son is played in after a lovely one-two with Alli, his shot is wide.
GOAL! Spurs 1-0 Chelsea (Alli 8 mins)
Alli scores thanks to THE PERFECT free kick delivery by Christian Eriksen. First time in three months these two are starting a game together and look at what they have gone and done. The ball is floated in from the right around 40 yards from goal at an angle, it has the perfect height and weight, Alli only has to get his head in between to direct it goalwards. Absolutely perfect work from Eriksen.
3 mins
Tottenham get another corner, it floats in and it is unclear whether it comes off the hand of Harry Kane or the head of Azpilicueta. No free kicks, so must have been the latter.
KICK OFF
Spurs get the match underway in their temporary home and almost immediately, they are able to provoke a corner.
A lot of experience on the Chelsea bench
Caballero, Zappacosta, Christensen, Fabregas, Giroud, all above 30. Interesting little stat there.
Teams!
Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1) Lloris; Aurier, Foyth, Alderweireld, Davies; Sissoko, Dier; Eriksen, Alli, Son; Kane.
Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Vertonghen, Walker-Peters, Winks, Lamela, Llorente, Lucas Moura.
Chelsea (4-3-3) Arrizabalaga; Azpilicueta, Rudiger, David Luiz, Alonso; Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic; Willian, Morata, Hazard.
Substitutes: Caballero, Zappacosta, Christensen, Fabregas, Barkley, Pedro, Giroud.
Referee Martin Atkinson.
Hello and welcome!
Sarriball has helped Chelsea go on the sort of unbeaten run that had won them the Premier League in the past but this time, they have two other teams who have 'Zero' written against them in the losses section of the Premier League table. Moreover, Chelsea are only a point ahead of fourth-placed Tottenham. They can do something to open a gap today of course but they are playing away from home. This is certainly one of those matches that can be labelled 'season-defining' for both teams.