Tottenham Hotspur fan arrested for throwing banana skin at Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur could find themselves in trouble after one of their supporters was reportedly arrested for throwing a banana skin at Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the North London Derby on Sunday. Arsenal won the match 4-2 and Aubameyang had scored two goals, the first of which was from the penalty spot. After converting the penalty, he ran towards the away supporters who threw a number of projectiles at him in response, one of which was a banana skin.

A racist Tottenham fan threw a banana peel at Aubameyang following his goal celebration and has now been arrested by the authorities. pic.twitter.com/73KfC50l9U — LTArsenal™? (@ltarsenal) 2 December 2018

According to The Guardian, CCTV footage was used to identify the Tottenham fan who threw it and Metropolitan Police later said that he was arrested. In a statement, a Spurs spokesperson said, “Behaviour such as this is completely unacceptable and the supporter in question will be issued with a ban.”

There were further reports of arrests made in the Arsenal camp after some supporters lit smoke canisters in the second half when the home side rallied from 2-1 down to 4-2.

The match was a heated affair and included a mass scuffle between players from both sides after Eric Dier celebrated in front of Arsenal fans after scoring the goal that made it 1-1. Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino and his assistant Jesus Perez ran into the mix despite it happening near the corner flag. Pochettino said in a post-match interview he was trying to bring some calm into the situation.

