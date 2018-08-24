Follow Us:
Friday, August 24, 2018
Tottenham Hotspur captain Hugo Lloris charged for driving under the influence of alcohol

Lloris, who won the World Cup with France last month, was stopped by police in central London in the early hours of Friday.

By: Reuters | Updated: August 24, 2018 9:34:45 pm
Hugo Lloris joined Tottenham Hotspur from Olympique Lyonnais in 2012 and has made 254 appearances for the Premier League club. (Reuters/File Photo)
Tottenham Hotspur and France captain Hugo Lloris has been charged with drink driving, British police said on Friday. Lloris, who won the World Cup with France last month, was stopped by police in central London in the early hours of Friday. “A man has been charged following a routine patrol stop in Gloucester Place, W1,” Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“Hugo Lloris, 31, of East Finchley was charged with drink driving on Friday, 24 August. He has been bailed to return to Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 11 September.” The 31-year-old Lloris joined Spurs from Olympique Lyonnais in 2012 and has made 254 appearances for the Premier League club.

Spurs next face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Monday.

