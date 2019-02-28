Watch: Spurs suffer their own goalkeeping ‘misunderstanding’ in Chelsea loss

The focus prior to Spurs making the short trip to Chelsea remained on who will don the gloves for the Blues following Kepa Arrizabalaga’s refusal to come off during the League Cup final defeat against Manchester City. Eventually, it was Willy Caballero who defended the Chelsea goal with the Spaniard, the most expensive goalkeeper in the world, dropped to the bench. But, as it turned out, the drama came at the other end of the pitch.

Advertising

During the course of the 90 minutes, Caballero did not have much to do and it was Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris who became the fall guy. First he was beaten from a tight angle by Pedro in the 57th minute and then was jointly culpable in a comical own goal by Kieran Trippier late on.

Pedro turned inside Toby Alderweireld before shooting past Lloris from an unpromising angle to give Chelsea the lead in the 57th minute.

Any hope of a Tottenham comeback was eradicated when Trippier and Lloris failed to communicate and the England defender’s attempted back pass rolled into an unguarded net.

Advertising

From being talked of as title contenders a few days ago, Tottenham have lost two league games in a row and now have teams closing in below them in race for a top-four finish. Chelsea remained in sixth spot, three points behind fourth-placed Arsenal having played a game less. Tottenham are four ahead of Arsenal who they host on Saturday, and five in front of Manchester United.