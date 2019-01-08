Six Alex Ferguson fires up Manchester United players ahead of Spurs clash

Manchester United legendary manager Sir Alex Ferguson delivered a rousing call to the current players, pressing that they have it in them to make the club successful again.

During his 27-year tenure as the manager of United, Ferguson guided the club to multiple trophies including two Champions League titles. The 77-year old Scot have increasingly become involved in the activities of the Red Devils since former striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer took over as the new coach following the sacking of Jose Mourinho.

Ahead of the Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Ferguson reportedly visited their training camp in Dubai and told the boys that he had faith in them. According to the Sun, “He told the lads that this group will make United dominant and successful again. He said that he believes in them and he wants them to enjoy themselves and to fight hard for each other and leave everything on the pitch.”

Solskjaer and Ferguson know each other back from the Norwegian’s playing days under him as the two won six Premier League titles as well as the 1999 Champions League trophy in their 11 years together. “He also told them that the club is in good hands and he promised them that it will become bigger and better in the years to come and they will be part of this success. The players believe that there are some good times ahead.”

“The players want to repay Sir Alex for his support and kind words and are determined to win something for him and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season,” the Sun source added.