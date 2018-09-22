Follow Us:
Saturday, September 22, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Sir Alex Ferguson back at Old Trafford for the first time since emergency brain surgery

Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson will attend his first match since returning from an emergency brain surgery in May.

By: Sports Desk | Published: September 22, 2018 7:20:49 pm
Sir Alex Ferguson last attended a game during the latter stages of the 2017/18 season in which he presented former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger with a memento.
Sir Alex Ferguson, on Saturday, returns to Old Trafford for the first time since his emergency brain surgery in May. The legendary former Manchester United manager will be at the stadium for United’s Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers. The last time Ferguson attended a game in April 2018 when he presented outgoing former Arsenal manager and long-time rival Arsene Wenger before that match.

“I’m a bit nervous, to be honest,” he said. “My last game was Arsenal, back in April sometime I think. So it’s a long time (back). But it’s great to be back and just hope we get a win today.”

The club said that they will be honouring Ferguson on his return to Old Trafford. “We encourage fans attending today’s game at Old Trafford to be in your seats for 14:45 BST as we prepare to honour Sir Alex’s return,” the club tweeted.

Ferguson had undergone an emergency surgery for brain hemorrhage on May 5. The announcement of the surgery had triggered a deluge of tributes and well wishes from across the world. In July, Manchester United released a video thanking those that sent him their tributes.

