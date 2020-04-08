Sadio Mane will ‘accept’ if Liverpool miss out on Premier League glory

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp along with Sadio Mane. (File Photo) Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp along with Sadio Mane. (File Photo)

With the Premier League being suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak, Sadio Mane stated that he will accept the fate if Liverpool are denied from winning the title.

Liverpool currently stands at the top of the points table and are just two wins away from winning the trophy for the first time in 30 years. However, the chances of the league resuming anytime sooner seems bleak and there are possibilities of the league getting suspended.

“I want to win the games and I want to get the trophy, it’s what I would love,” Said Mane told in an exclusive interview to talkSPORT, adding, “with this situation, whatever happens I will understand.”

“It has been difficult for Liverpool, but it has been more difficult for many millions of people around the world. Some people have lost family members and that is the more complicated situation. But for myself, it’s my dream and I want to win it this year. If that’s not the case, I will accept, it’s part of life. Hopefully we will win it next year.”

The Merseyside club were handed a boost on Tuesday with UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin stating that he could see “no way” that Juergen Klopp’s side could finish the season without the Premier League title.

