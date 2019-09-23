Toggle Menu
‘Sacked in the morning?’: Phil Jones gets telling off from Ed Woodward during Manchester United defeat

Social media lip readers are trying to ascertain what Phil Jones said to earn a ticking off from Ed Woodward, the Manchester United vice-chairman, during the club's defeat on Sunday. The consensus seems to be that he predicted that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be "sacked in the morning".

Phil Jones and Ed Woodward have an exchange – the contents of which have become a matter of wild speculation by fans – on the sidelines of Manchester United’s 0-2 defeat to West Ham on Sunday (Twitter/Sky Sports)

Social media lip readers are falling over themselves in trying to ascertain what Phil Jones said to earn a ticking off from Ed Woodward, the Manchester United vice-chairman, during the club’s 0-2 defeat to West Ham on Sunday. The consensus seems to be that he predicted aloud that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would be “sacked in the morning”.

The exchange between Jones, a United defender, and Woodward, the club’s chief executive overseeing operations of the club, was caught on a video which has since gone viral.

Woodward seemingly turns back when he hears Jones and says, “We’re on camera, stop.”

Jones, who was a regular under previous manager Jose Mourinho, has fallen down the pecking order under Solskjaer. With Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof being preferred as the central defensive pairing for the Red Devils, Jones did not even make the matchday squad on Sunday.

