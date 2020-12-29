scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, December 29, 2020
2020: A Rewind

Premier League reports highest weekly number of virus cases

The Premier League has reported its highest number of positive coronavirus cases in a single week.

By: AP | December 29, 2020 6:46:36 pm
Kyle Walker, who plays as a right-back for Manchester City, tested positive for coronavirus (File)

The Premier League has reported its highest number of positive coronavirus cases in a single week.

In a statement, the league says there were 18 positives after 1,479 tests on players and club staff from Dec. 21-27.

No individuals were identified but Manchester City had previously announced that striker Gabriel Jesus and defender Kyle Walker tested positive last week.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Further positives cases at City led to Monday’s game at Everton being postponed.

The previous highest number of coronavirus cases after weekly testing in the Premier League was 16 last month.

The rise is infections reflects the growth in coronavirus cases across Britain, where the death toll since the pandemic erupted in March is over 70,000.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

India win 2nd Test by eight wickets to level series
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Dec 29: Latest News