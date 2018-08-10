Deadline day roundup: Tottenham become first Premier League club to spend nothing in summer transfer window

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has not bought a single player in the summer transfer window. (Source: Reuters) Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has not bought a single player in the summer transfer window. (Source: Reuters)

As the teams signed deals in a flurry on the deadline day of the summer transfer window on Thursday, Tottenham Hostpurs remained convinced that they do not need any additions. Spurs became the first Premier League club, since the introduction of summer transfer window 15 years ago, to spend nothing. Speaking to reporters, manager Mauricio Pochettino said that he was focused on ensuring that the players remain at the club, rather than buying new ones. “It’s not about adding because it’s fashionable to sign players,” he said.

Manchester United attempt’s to sign a central defender before the start of the season failed as they failed to rope in Toby Alderweireld, Yerry Mina, and Harry Maguire. Their last attempt to sign Diego Godin from Atletico Madrid also brought no result. Champions Manchester City remained inactive on the transfer market on the deadline day. Fulham and Everton did the most business on the deadline day, bringing in a couple of late signings to the club, in order to boost their squad before the start of the season on Friday.

Here are how the clubs spent on the deadline day:

Fulham

Returning to Premier League campaign for the first time in four years, Fulham became the first promoted club to spend over 100 million pounds in the summer transfer window. The club signed five players on Thursday, including midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa from Marseille, goalkeeper Sergio Rico from Sevilla and forward Luciano Vietto on loan from Atletico Madrid. Bristol City’s Joe Bryan was also roped in for £6m along with [Manchester United’s Timothy Fosu-Mensah on loan.

Everton

✍️ | Meanwhile in Barcelona… Signed and sealed. 🇨🇴🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/NIIbP2tJ1I — Everton (@Everton) 9 August 2018

The new Everton boss Marco Silva showed his intention for the season, signing three players on the deadline day, including Barcelona’s duo Yerra Mina and Andre Gomes. While the Colombian defender cost 31 million euros, Gomes was brought in on a season-long loan deal. The club also signed Brazil winger Bernard from Shakhtar Donetsk on a free transfer.

Brighton

Brighton indulged in a flurry of late transfer deals, signing Martin Montoya from Valencia for an undisclosed fee, along with Peter Gwargis from Jonkopings Sodra IF and Dan Burn from Wigan.

Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace brought in twice-relegated striker Jordan Ayew on a season-long deal from Swansea City to boost their attacking forces.

Leicester City

#lcfc is delighted to confirm that Jamie Vardy has signed a new contract until June 2022! 🦊 Details ➡️ https://t.co/QKK7Ss7ncl#VardySi9ns pic.twitter.com/8TehqsfZ93 — Leicester City (@LCFC) 9 August 2018

Leicester City further strengthened their defensive prowess, adding Dinamo Zagreb’s Filip Benkovic and Frieburg’s Caglar Soyuncu to the squad on the deadline day. The club also thwarted Manchester United’s attempts to sign Harry Maguire and got Jamie Vardy to sign a contract extension to stay with the club till 2022.

Newcastle United

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez reunited with Argentine defender Federico Fernandez, who was signed reportedly for £6m from Swansea City.

Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton Signed Leander Dendoncker from Anderlecht on a season-long loan deal.

Cardiff City

Cardiff City roped in midfielder Victor Camarasa on a season-long loan deal from Real Betis.

West Ham

West Ham signed Arsenal’s struggling striker Lucas Perez to boost their attacking forces. They also brought in experienced Colombian defender Carlos Sanchez.

Southampton

Liverpool striker Danny Ings returned to Southampton, on a loan ahead of an 18 million pound permanent transfer next year.

