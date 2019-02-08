Toggle Menu
Premier League: Title-chasing Liverpool reveals record profit of $162Mhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/english-premier-league/premier-league-title-chasing-liverpool-reveals-record-profit-of-162m-5575595/

Premier League: Title-chasing Liverpool reveals record profit of $162M

Liverpool has reported pre-tax profit rising to a record 125 million pounds ($162 million), fueled by last season's run to the Champions League final

Liverpool has reported pre-tax profit rising to a record 125 million pounds. (Source: AP)

Liverpool has reported pre-tax profit rising to a record 125 million pounds ($162 million), fueled by last season’s run to the Champions League final.

Turnover rose by 90 million pounds to 455 million pounds in the year ending May 31, 2018, according to extracts of the annual accounts published by Liverpool on Friday. Pre-tax profit the previous year was 40 million pounds.

While Liverpool generated 137 million pounds from transfers, mostly Philippe Coutinho’s January sale to Barcelona, more than 190 million pounds was invested in new players.

Liverpool is reaping the rewards, sitting second in the Premier League in its bid for a first English title since 1990.

Juergen Klopp’s team lost the Champions League final last May to Real Madrid.

Advertising

Liverpool’s principal owner is John Henry through the Fenway Sports Group, which has the MLB’s Boston Red Sox in its investments.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Premier League: Cardiff City could face points deduction for not paying Emiliano Sala transfer fee
2 Manchester United extend Phil Jones' contract to 2023
3 West Ham United hand evidence to police on racist abuse of Mohamed Salah