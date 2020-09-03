Premier League terminates deal with Chinese broadcast partner

The Premier League trophy (AP Photo)

The Premier League has terminated their agreement for matches to be broadcast in China with its rights holder partner PPTV. This development comes on back of reports that the league was locked in a legal dispute with their Chinese broadcast partners.

A Premier League statement on Thursday read: “The Premier League confirms that it has today terminated its agreements for Premier League coverage in China with its licensee in that territory. The Premier League will not be commenting further on the matter at this stage.”

The Premier League confirms that it has today terminated its agreements for #PL coverage in China with its licensee in that territory. The #PL will not be commenting further on the matter at this stage. pic.twitter.com/2TuwZeM9m4 — Premier League Communications (@PLComms) September 3, 2020

This cancelled deal is believed to have been the Premier League’s biggest overseas TV contract. Suning Holdings, the owners of PPTV, had agreed a three-year deal with the Premier League, running from 2019 to the end of the 2022 season, but that has been stopped with immediate effect.

The deal was reported to be worth around £500m and is a further blow to the finances of Premier League clubs, already hamstrung by the pandemic crisis.

