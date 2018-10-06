Manchester United rally from 2-0 down, beat Newcastle United 3-2

Alexis Sanchez headed in the winner in the 90th minute to complete the comeback. (Reuters Photo)

Manchester United battled back from two goals down to beat Newcastle United 3-2 at Old Trafford on Saturday as a 90th-minute winner from Alexis Sanchez completed a spirited comeback to ease the pressure on manager Jose Mourinho.

Newcastle took the lead in the seventh minute, opening up United’s defence with ease after Ayoze Perez found Kenedy and the Brazilian burst goalwards before calmly drilling past David De Gea.

Three minutes later the visitors doubled their lead with Japanese forward Yoshinori Muto wriggling clear of Ashley Young and firing home.

Substitute Juan Mata got United back into the game in the 70th minute with a curling free kick, Anthony Martial equalised and another sub, Sanchez, rose to head home Young’s cross in the final minute of normal time to save United from a fifth straight game in all competitions without a win.

Eric Dier gives Tottenham Hotspur narrow win, sends 10-man Cardiff City bottom

Eric Dier scored his first league goal since April 2017 after eight minutes when a Davinson Sanchez header was blocked and the ball fell for the Englishman to tap in from six yards out. (Reuters Photo)

Cardiff City’s Premier League woes continued as they dropped to the bottom of the standings and had a man sent off in a 1-0 defeat by Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Eric Dier scored his first league goal since April 2017 after eight minutes when a Davinson Sanchez header was blocked and the ball fell for the Englishman to tap in from six yards out.

Son Heung-min and Lucas Moura missed good chances to extend Spurs’ lead before halftime as a nervous energy began to take hold of the home crowd.

Cardiff created chances and came close to equalising in the second half when Josh Murphy raced through and lifted the ball over Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, making his first Premier League start since August. However, defender Toby Alderweireld was able to clear off the line.

Neil Warnock’s side, looking for their first win of the season, were reduced to 10 men in the 57th minute when Joe Ralls was sent off for a cynical lunge on the lightning-quick Moura.

They still threatened, with Lloris tipping a Sean Morrison header on to the post from a floated free kick.

Spurs failed to take advantage of the extra man, perhaps still looking a bit shell-shocked from their 4-2 defeat by a Lionel Messi-inspired Barcelona in the Champions League on Wednesday.

But they saw out their third successive league victory which took them to third in the standings, within a point of leaders Manchester City who face second-place Liverpool on Sunday.

“After Barcelona on Wednesday, the most important thing was to win,” Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said. “I think we fully deserved to win, we created a lot of chances, (but) we didn’t kill the game.

“But I am happy to finish and to go into the international break with 18 points, one point to the top is fantastic. Of course, we can always improve.”

At the other end of the table, the situation looks bleak for Cardiff who only have two points from eight games.

Manager Warnock was pleased with his team’s performance but was frustrated with the sending-off, and accused Tottenham’s players of influencing the referee’s decision.

“I thought Mike Dean, experienced referee, was going to give a yellow card right from the start… I’ll be very surprised when I speak to him if he would’ve given the red card (without influence), because I think he was wrong. He was wrong,” Warnock told Sky Sports.

“But when 20 players surround you, all wearing a white shirt, all big name players, I think it influences them (referees) at times and it would be interesting to see if he reports that.”

Wolves go six games unbeaten with Palace win

Right back Doherty struck after 56 minutes. (Reuters Photo)

Matt Doherty scored a fine winner as Wolverhampton Wanderers, setting a Premier League record when they were unchanged for their eighth match from the start of the season, won 1-0 at rainswept Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Right back Doherty struck after 56 minutes when he rifled in a shot from a tight angle between Wayne Hennessey and the near post as Wolves went a sixth match unbeaten and climbed to seventh with 15 points before Sunday’s matches.

Palace almost equalised in the 70th minute but Rui Patricio made a reflex save from substitute Max Meyer’s superb volley and blocked Wilfried Zaha’s follow-up.

Wolves substitute Ivan Cavaleiro hit the bar 10 minutes from time in a counter-attack and Palace, on seven points from eight matches, are still looking for their first home league goal of the season

Sigurdsson’s dazzling 50th goal sinks 10-man Leicester

The Icelander skilfully turned James Maddison before curling a long-distance effort past Kasper Schmeichel — his 50th Premier League goal — to end Leicester’s fading resistance after they had lost captain Wes Morgan to two yellow cards. (Reuters Photo)

Gylfi Sigurdsson struck a glorious 77th- minute winner to earn Everton a 2-1 win at 10-man Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Icelander skilfully turned James Maddison before curling a long-distance effort past Kasper Schmeichel — his 50th Premier League goal — to end Leicester’s fading resistance after they had lost captain Wes Morgan to two yellow cards.

Everton took the lead deservedly after seven minutes with a brilliant goal made in Brazil as Bernard produced dazzling skill on the counter-attack to set up Richarlison.

Ricardo Pereira, on his 25th birthday, opened his account for Leicester in the 40th minute with a superb individual equaliser but Morgan’s 63rd-minute dismissal — both yellows were for fouls on Richarlison — ended their ambitions.

