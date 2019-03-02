Premier League roundup: Harry Kane and Hugo Lloris rescue point for Tottenham Hotspur against Arsenal

Hugo Lloris saved Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 90th-minute penalty to secure what could prove to be a vital 1-1 draw for Tottenham Hotspur in a scrappy north London derby against Arsenal on Saturday.

Advertising

Third-placed Tottenham had trailed to Aaron Ramsey’s 16th-minute goal and were offering little as a third consecutive Premier League defeat loomed in the early kickoff at Wembley.

Harry Kane equalised from the penalty spot in the 74th minute to the relief of the home fans but when Davinson Sanchez conceded a penalty in the 90th minute Arsenal were poised to move to within a point of their arch-rivals having trailed by 10 a week ago.

Substitute Aubameyang, who had tumbled easily under a clumsy Sanchez challenge, struck his kick weakly and Lloris, at fault for both goals in Tottenham’s 2-0 defeat by Chelsea in midweek, plunged down to his right to save.

Advertising

A niggly second-half ended in chaotic fashion with Arsenal’s other substitute Lucas Torreira being red-carded for a high tackle on Danny Rose who had earlier been booked for catching Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno with his studs.

Third-placed Tottenham had not drawn any of their 28 Premier League games this season but ending that sequence and avoiding a damaging defeat was a huge relief as they retained a four-point cushion over Arsenal.

Lloris’s save preserved Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino’s record of never having lost three successive Premier League games since taking over and meant he is still to lose a home north London league derby.

“Yes Lloris’s save was a massive present,” Pochettino, celebrating his 47th birthday, said. “I am so happy because we didn’t deserve to lose the game we were better than them so it would be a shame to lose the game in that way.

“It was a tough game, difficult to play Arsenal but I am happy after two defeats to take a positive result to build confidence to go to Tuesday and Borussia Dortmund and go through to the next stage of Champions League.”

SPURS STUNNED

Tottenham were slightly shading the derby early on but were stunned after 16 minutes when Juventus-bound midfielder Ramsey, playing for the last time in the fixture, put his side ahead.

Sanchez made a hash of dealing with a long ball on the halfway line and Alexandre Lacazette released Ramsey into acres of space before the Welshman outpaced Victor Wanyama and took the ball around Lloris before sliding home.

Kane had a header ruled out for offside and Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno made a remarkable double-save just before the interval, blocking Christian Eriksen’s close-range volley with his legs, then palming away Moussa Sissoko’s follow-up.

Tottenham lacked quality in the final third in the second half and Lacazette should have doubled Arsenal’s lead when he sliced wide from in front of goal.

Substitute Erik Lamela sent a left-footer just wide at the other end and his deep cross was chested down by Rose who caught Leno in the chest as he lunged to try and poke home.

Tottenham were running out of ideas but were given a reprieve when Shkodran Mustafi was adjudged by referee Anthony Taylor to have barged Kane over and the England captain drilled his penalty low into the corner.

To make matters worse for Arsenal, replays showed Kane was marginally offside in the build-up.

Tottenham might have been expected to go on and win the game after that but it was Arsenal who finished strongly and will rue not securing a huge victory in the battle for a top-four finish.

Lukaku shines again as Man United rally to beat Southampton

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku continued his rich vein of form by scoring two goals, including a late winner, to give his side a comeback 3-2 home win over Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

It took the Belgian’s tally to four goals in two games after he netted a brace in Wednesday’s 3-1 win at Crystal Palace, with playmaker Andreas Pereira grabbing the other for the hosts in a rip-roaring clash at Old Trafford.

Southampton took the lead against the run of play in the 26th minute when 20-year-old French wing-back Yan Valerie unleashed a thunderbolt from 25 metres which beat United’s stunned keeper David De Gea at the near post.

Having missed a host of first-half chances, the home side equalised in the 53rd minute as the lively Pereira teed himself up for a long-range shot and curled it brilliantly past Saints keeper Angus Gunn.

Six minutes later, Pereira released Lukaku with fine footwork and the striker side-stepped a defender before he drilled a low shot with his weaker right foot into the bottom left corner of the net.

James Ward-Prowse appeared to have snatched a point for the Saints with a stunning free kick from 25 metres before Lukaku powered in another right-foot shot in the 89th minute and Paul Pogba missed a stoppage-time penalty for United who climbed to fourth in the table, one point ahead of Arsenal.

Mahrez strikes as Man City beat Bournemouth to go top

Substitute Riyad Mahrez scored the only goal as Manchester City beat Bournemouth 1-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday to return to the top of the Premier League.

The home side showed champions City plenty of respect in the opening 45 minutes, defending deep and forcing their opponents to probe patiently for openings, and they conceded little in the way of goal-scoring chances.

City manager Pep Guardiola was forced to replace the injured Kevin De Bruyne with Mahrez at halftime, and he was quickly followed by defender John Stones, who was substituted early in the second half with a thigh problem.

The visitors continued to probe and their patience finally paid off when David Silva teed up Mahrez, who lashed home a shot with his right foot to break the deadlock 10 minutes into the second half.

Bournemouth were unable to raise their game and goalkeeper Artur Boruc pulled of a number of fine saves.

He was quick off his line to thwart a breakaway attempt by Raheem Sterling and Aguero clipped the underside of the crossbar before Boruc beat away a close-range header from Mahrez.

The win put City top on 71 points, two ahead of Liverpool who face Everton in the Merseyside derby on Sunday. Bournemouth, who have lost four of their last five, remained 12th on 34 points.

Palace climb away from troube with 3-1 win at Burnley

Crystal Palace moved further away from the Premier League relegation zone with a 3-1 win at fellow strugglers Burnley on Saturday thanks to second half goals from Michy Batshuayi and Wilfried Zaha.

Palace took the lead in the 15th minute when Jeffrey Schlupp’s pull-back struck Burnley defender Phil Bardsley and ricocheted into his own goal.

Burnley dominated the rest of the opening half with Chris Wood forcing a fine reflex save out of Wayne Hennessey with a fierce shot and the Clarets peppering the Palace box with crosses from deep.

But three minutes after the re-start, Palace struck again when full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s pass was blasted home, first-time, by Batshuayi.

The game was wrapped up in outstanding fashion by Zaha who tormented the Burnley defence, twisting inside and out, before firing a low shot past Tom Heaton.

An Ashley Barnes header gave Burnley a late consolation and although subtitute Peter Crouch went close to a second, Palace’s lead was never in real danger.

Wolves deepen Cardiff’s relegation plight with 2-0 win

Wolverhampton Wanderers put their recent shaky Premier League form behind them to ease past Cardiff City 2-0 on Saturday and leave the Welsh team in the relegation zone after a third straight defeat.

Desperate for a win to help their quest for Premier League survival, Neil Warnock’s side started strongly with plenty of possession and could have had the first goal when Wolves keeper John Ruddy fumbled the ball on the line from a corner.

But Nuno Espirito Santo’s Wolves showed why they are seventh in the Premier League, quickly imposing their fast-breaking and slick-passing game in front of an appreciative crowd of 31,309 at the Molineux stadium.

Portuguese striker Diogo Jota smashed in the first goal from close range in the 16th minute after great link-up play and an assist by fellow forward Raul Jimenez. Two minutes later, Jota repaid the favour, laying up the ball for Jimenez to fire into the bottom left-hand corner for 2-0.

Wolves, who squandered numerous chances for a bigger scoreline, needed the result after a surprise mid-week defeat at Huddersfield and two draws in their previous Premier League outings. Cardiff now sit third from bottom, with 10 goals conceded in their last three games.

The gulf between the teams was illustrated in the first half when Jota cheekily put the ball between the legs of Cardiff’s burly Icelandic midfielder Aron Gunnarsson, who looked bemused.

Andone header gives Brighton first league win of 2019

A 79th-minute header from Florin Andone secured Brighton & Hove Albion’s first Premier League win of 2019 as they beat seemingly doomed Huddersfield Town 1-0 to stem their recent slide down the table.

Andone rose to meet Anthony Knockaert’s chip to power home from near the penalty spot just when it looked like Brighton’s familiar failings in front of goal might again deny them.

Before the game, locally-born world boxing champion Chris Eubank Jr was introduced to the crowd in the hope that he would inspire a fighting performance from a side who had secured just two points since the start of the year.

But Brighton again struggled for a knock-out blow in a lucklustre first half with Iranian Alireza Jahanbakhsh providing the only excitement when his 41st-minute shot fizzed against the bar.

Huddersfield, who beat Wolverhampton Wanderers in midweek, were forced into a change with Aaron Mooy replacing the injured skipper Jonathan Hogg.

The Australian had little chance to shine as Brighton cranked up the pressure after the break with Andone having one effort well saved by Jonas Lossl before he finally beat the keeper for the win that moves Brighton five points clear of the drop zone.

Advertising

Huddersfield remain adrift at the bottom, 13 points behind 17th-placed Southampton.