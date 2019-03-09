Premier League: Southampton stun Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle produce remarkable fightback

Goals from Yan Valery and James Ward-Prowse conjured a spectacular comeback win for Southampton who stunned Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 at St Mary’s on Saturday after being completely outclassed in the first half.

Advertising

Both players had scored in the 3-2 defeat at Manchester United and struck again within five second-half minutes which turned the game and condemned Spurs to a fourth successive Premier League game without a win — their worst run since 2017.

Yet for much of the match it had looked routine for the visitors who took the lead through Harry Kane. The striker combined beautifully with the returning Dele Alli on 26 minutes for his 200th career goal and seventh in five games against shell-shocked Saints. Christian Eriksen went close to increasing the lead, fizzing one shot against the bar and having another parried away by keeper Angus Gunn.

The introduction of Shane Long — one of two changes at the break — injected new life into the Saints and although the Irishman lasted just 15 minutes before going off injured, he inspired a revival as Valery scored on 76 minutes with a shot that bounced off the ground.

Advertising

Incredibly, Ward-Prowse, who had also scored direct from a free kick against Manchester United, produced another set-piece strike on 81 minutes as Saints recorded back-to-back home league wins.

Defeat left Spurs hanging on to third place, three points ahead of Manchester United who have a game in hand and play Arsenal on Sunday.

Milestone Jamie Vardy double gives Leicester 3-1 win over Fulham

Jamie Vardy scored his 100th and 101st goals for Leicester City to seal a 3-1 home Premier League win over Fulham on Saturday and give new manager Brendan Rodgers his win as manager of the club.

Rodgers, who started his tenure with a 2-1 defeat at Watford, was able to breathe a sigh of relief as England striker Vardy scored twice in the closing stages after setting up his team’s opener.

The forward made a selfless contribution in the 21st minute when he beat the offside trap and laid the ball on to Youri Tielemans for the Belgian midfielder on loan from Monaco to net his first Premier League goal with a simple tap-in.

Substitute Floyd Ayite equalised shortly after the break when he surged into the penalty area and beat goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel with a shot which took a deflection off two Leicester defenders.

Both keepers made good saves before Vardy restored Leicester’s lead with a trademark finish in the 78th minute, drilling in a low shot past Sergio Rico from inside the penalty box.

Vardy sealed the home side’s win with a scrambled close-range finish in the 86th minute, lifting Leicester into the 10th position and leaving Fulham second bottom and staring at relegation.

Bournemouth end losing run to pile more misery on Huddersfield

Striker Callum Wilson and winger Ryan Fraser notched a goal and an assist each as Bournemouth cruised to a 2-0 win at Huddersfield Town on Saturday, ending a run of four Premier League games without a win.

Wilson returned after six games out due to injury and opened the scoring in the 20th minute, meeting Fraser’s pinpoint cross from close range with his chest as England manager Gareth Southgate watched form the stands.

With just 15 goals scored so far this season, Huddersfield have the least potent attack in the Premier League, and though they had their fair share of possession, they once again struggled to create chances.

Wilson turned provider in the second half, latching on to a pass and turning the ball into the path of Fraser, who thumped it home first time.

The 2-0 scoreline was enough to condemn bottom side Huddersfield to their 22nd defeat in 30 games this season, while Bournemouth remain 12th on 37 points.

Cardiff keep up the fight with win over Hammers

Relegation-threatened Cardiff City earned three vital points with a 2-0 win over West Ham on Saturday, moving them within two points of 17th placed Burnley. Cardiff got off to a flying start, taking the lead in the fourth minute when Spaniard Victor Camarasa broke from midfield and fed Joseph Murphy whose low cross from the right was turned in at the near post by Junior Hoilett.

Neil Warnock’s side, who have just Fulham and Huddersfield below them, had plenty of opportunities to extend their lead in the first half against an out-of-sorts West Ham but went in at the break with just a single goal advantage.

The Hammers, who had 70 percent possession, brought on Marko Arnautovic for a below-par Felipe Anderson at the interval as Manuel Pellegrini looked to add some life to his attack.

But seven minutes after the restart the decisive second came when Hoilett got past Ryan Fredericks and his cross was headed back across goal by Josh Murphy for Camarasa to turn it on from close range.

Cardiff, in 18th spot, move to 28 points while Burnley, on 30 points, face Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Ayoze Perez brace inspires remarkable Newcastle comeback

Newcastle United produced a remarkable second-half fightback to overturn a two-goal deficit and beat Everton 3-2, their fifth successive home win in the Premier League, on Saturday. A goal from Salomon Rondon and a late double from Ayoze Perez completely transformed the game after the home side were feeling aggrieved about going two down after a controversial first-half incident.

First-half goals from Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Richarlison seemed to be easing Everton’s path to victory as Newcastle were left raging about the visitors’ England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who could have been sent off on the half-hour.

Everton were leading through Calvert-Lewin’s 18th minute glancing header from Lucas Digne’s cross when Pickford, failing to punch the ball clear, clattered into Rondon and gave away a penalty.

No punishment was taken against Pickford, who then picked himself up to save Matt Ritchie’s 31st-minute spot kick with his feet. Richarlison then struck within 71 seconds at the other end before Newcastle came on strong after the break, with the in-form Rondon reducing the deficit in the 65th minute with his eighth of the season.

Advertising

Perez then hammered his quick-fire double in the final 10 minutes of the match to help Newcastle ease further clear of the relegation zone.