Premier League to restart on June 17, claims reports

Premier League has a little too much money riding on it to make its season null and void. (Source: File Photo) Premier League has a little too much money riding on it to make its season null and void. (Source: File Photo)

The Premier League season will restart on June 17, three months after it was suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic. As per British media, all games will be behind-closed-doors.

All the 20 Premier League clubs voted unanimously on Wednesday to return to contact training and the officials again met to discuss issues such as the restart date and the rebate to broadcasters on Thursday.

According to BBC, the first two matches would be Aston Villa vs Sheffield United and Manchester City vs Arsenal. A full fixture list would then be played on the weekend of June 19-21.

So far, 12 people have tested positive for coronavirus after 2,752 tests across the Premier League.

Ever since Leicester City’s 4-0 win against Aston Villa on March 9, no matches have been played in the top-flight of English football. The league was officially suspended on March 13.

Liverpool, searching for their first league title in 30 years, lead the standings by 25 points. Bournemouth, Aston Villa, and Norwich City are in the relegation places.

