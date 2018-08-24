Premier League: Mauricio Pochettino backs Tottenham Hotspur to conquer Old Trafford hoodoo

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino Mauricio Pochettino sees no reason why they cannot overcome Manchester United on Monday after ending a 28-year winless run at Chelsea last season. (REUTERS/File Photo) Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino Mauricio Pochettino sees no reason why they cannot overcome Manchester United on Monday after ending a 28-year winless run at Chelsea last season. (REUTERS/File Photo)

Tottenham Hotspur have lost their last four league visits to Old Trafford but manager Mauricio Pochettino sees no reason why they cannot overcome Manchester United on Monday after ending a 28-year winless run at Chelsea last season. Spurs came back from a goal down to record an impressive 3-1 win at London rivals Chelsea in April, and Pochettino wants his players to use that experience against United.

“At Chelsea last season was a good example,” Pochettino told reporters. “After 27/8 years we won a game. Why not? Always you need to believe and of course I believe more than ever that we can win. We are working hard. We are trying to be consistent and of course after four years many things can improve and one thing we need to improve is winning against some clubs away from home, like Manchester United.”

After a close-season underlined by manager Jose Mourinho’s discontent over their lack of transfer activity, United suffered a 3-2 defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend. Another loss to Spurs could further increase the scrutiny on the Portuguese but Pochettino said every manager faces the same pressure every weekend.

“You don’t believe I’m not in the same position? We feel the pressure every week,” Pochettino added. “Of course the circumstances are different over the year but every game you play you’re under pressure and if you lose or don’t perform as you expect the pressure touches you.”

If Spurs win at Old Trafford they will have won their first three league games for the first time since the 2009-10 campaign under Harry Redknapp.

