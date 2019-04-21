Premier League: Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva thriving under title pressure ahead of derby test

Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva says he is relishing the pressure of the Premier League title race as Pep Guardiola’s side prepare for Wednesday’s derby at Manchester United. The clash at Old Trafford represents the biggest hurdle left facing City as they look to become the first team in a decade to defend the English top-flight title.

“A derby is always different, always a more emotional game,” he told the club website.

“They are special to the fans, and we feel it. I’m looking forward to it – players enjoy these games the most. They are all important, but big games against the best teams are always the best games to play.”

After overcoming an emotional Champions League quarter-final exit by Tottenham Hotspur in midweek, City returned to the top of the Premier League table with a nervy 1-0 win over the north London club on Saturday.

With second-placed Liverpool playing Cardiff City later on Sunday, Manchester City completed their 10th successive league win to move one point clear with four games left and remain masters of their own fate.

“It’s another massive game that we know we need to win as Liverpool will probably win all the games they have left in the Premier League,” Silva added.

“We only depend on ourselves but they depend on us and we want to try to keep it that way.”