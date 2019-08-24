Premier League Live Streaming, Liverpool vs Arsenal: When and where to watch?

Premier League Live Streaming, Liverpool vs Arsenal: Liverpool and Arsenal will clash against each other at Anfield on Saturday, with both the teams trying to keep their 100% record in the 2019/20 Premier League season intact.

Both Jurgen Klopp and Unai Emery would look to build on their momentum, with both of them counting on their attacking trios of Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette, Nicolas Pepe. Having conceded 22 goals in their last six visits to Anfield, Arsenal will be wary of their defense and would hope that new arrival David Luiz would marshall the backline well enough.

Predicted XI:

Liverpool: Adrian; Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Georginio Wijnaldum; Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

Arsenal: Bernd Leno; Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Sokratis Papasthopolous, David Luiz, Nacho Monreal; Matteo Guendouzi, Granit Xhaka; Nicolas Pepe, Dani Ceballos, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; Alexandre Lacazette

When will the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Arsenal take place?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Arsenal will take place on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Where will the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Arsenal take place?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Arsenal will be played at Anfield, in Liverpool, England.

What time does the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Arsenal begin?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Arsenal will begin at 10:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Premier League match between Liverpool vs Arsenal?

The Premier League match between Liverpool vs Arsenal will be telecasted on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1HD in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the match?

You can watch the live streaming of the match on Hotstar, but you can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.