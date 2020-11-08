Premier League: Jamie Vardy penalty sends Leicester top, Harry Kane strikes late in Spurs win

Leicester City's Jamie Vardy reacts after missing a penalty during the English Premier League soccer match between Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers at the King Power Stadium (Source: AP)

Leicester City went top of the Premier League with a tense 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday in which striker Jamie Vardy scored one penalty and had another saved.

Vardy made no mistake with his first spot-kick in the 15th minute after Wolves were penalised for handball, but just before halftime he struck his second straight down the middle and into the legs of Rui Patricio after Rayan Ait Nouri brought down James Justin.

There were late chances for both sides as Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel pulled off a stunning save to deny Ruben Neves and Harvey Barnes blazed a late deflected shot over the bar at the other end.

Leicester climbed to the top of the table with 18 points from eight games, one ahead of Tottenham Hotspur and two clear of champions Liverpool who play Manchester City later on Sunday.

Milestone man Kane strikes late as Spurs win at West Brom

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane chalked off yet another milestone as his 150th Premier League goal earned his side a 1-0 win at struggling West Bromwich Albion on Sunday to send them top of the table.

It looked as though West Brom had successfully stifled Tottenham’s formidable front trio of Kane, Gareth Bale and Son Heung-min, starting together in the league for the first time, but Kane headed home in the 88th minute.

Tottenham moved top, temporarily at least, with 17 points from eight matches while winless West Brom, who could count themselves unfortunate, remained third bottom f the standings.

“I promise you I’m not bothered about Leicester versus Wolves or City versus Liverpool. I just want us to win games and then we’ll see where we are,” Spurs manager Jose Mourinho said.

“West Brom’s performance made us play in the way we did. They were very good defensively. We played safe.”

Kane, like Son and Bale, was a subdued figure on Sunday as a resolute West Brom defended deeply, but he capitalised on a moment of indecision by home keeper Sam Johnstone to glance in Matt Doherty’s flighted ball into the danger area.

The England striker scored his 200th Tottenham goal in midweek in the Europa League win over Ludogorets and now has 13 goals and 10 assists in 14 matches in all competitions for his club this season.

It had taken a sluggish Tottenham almost an hour to have an effort on target, although Son did have a golden early opportunity but took too long and his shot was blocked.

West Brom had chances too.

Karlan Grant headed Darnell Furlong’s superb cross wide in the first half while Dara O’Shea missed the target with a header.

Tottenham began to ramp up the pressure as the second half progressed and finally began to test Johnstone.

Sergio Reguilon warmed his gloves from long range, Bale could not connect with a dangerous Kane cross and substitute Giovani Lo Celso scuffed a shot wide.

Carlos Vinicius came off the bench for his Premier League debut and the Brazilian almost squeezed a shot inside the post, only for Johnstone to make a scrambling save.

West Brom appeared to have resisted the Spurs surge but Kane popped up to continue Tottenham’s 100% record on the road this season and spark loud celebrations on their bench.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.