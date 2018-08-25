Follow Us:
Saturday, August 25, 2018
Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Why has Nagaland peace agreement been delayed for so long?

Premier League: Harry Maguire late strike gives Leicester City 2-1 win over Southampton

Harry Maguire sent a low shot into the bottom corner for the winning goal in stoppage time. 

By: Reuters | Published: August 25, 2018 10:41:57 pm
Harry Maguire’s stoppage-time goal gave Leicester City a hard-fought 2-1 Premier League victory over 10-man Southampton on Saturday. (File Photo)
Related News

Defender Harry Maguire’s stoppage-time goal gave Leicester City a hard-fought 2-1 Premier League victory over 10-man Southampton on Saturday. Southampton had failed to score at home in four of their last six games, but after a goalless first half, full back Ryan Bertrand broke the deadlock with a thunderous strike from the edge of the box.

The lead proved short-lived as Leicester winger Demarai Gray punished slack Southampton defending to rifle home the equaliser and the sending-off of Saints midfielder Pierre Hojbjerg in the 77th minute proved pivotal.

Hojbjerg’s foolish dive and subsequent dismissal for his second yellow card handed the initiative to the visitors and Maguire sent a low shot into the bottom corner for the winning goal in stoppage time.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement
Advertisement
We wanted to tell them that this is not a fluke. This is going to happen over and over again. The Aussies simply couldn’t handle it. They were shaken 