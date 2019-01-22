Toggle Menu
Plane carrying Cardiff City’s Emiliano Sala disappears over English Channelhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/football/english-premier-league/plane-carrying-cardiff-citys-emiliano-sala-disappears-over-english-channel-5550714/

Plane carrying Cardiff City’s Emiliano Sala disappears over English Channel

The search continued on Tuesday for a light aircraft carrying Cardiff City soccer player Emiliano Sala which went missing off Guernsey.

Emiliano Sala joined Premier League strugglers Cardiff City from FC Nantes last week. (Source: Premier League Twitter)

Newly signed Cardiff City soccer player Emiliano Sala was missing on Tuesday after the light aircraft he was travelling in disappeared between France and England the previous evening, France’s civil aviation authority said.

Rescue helicopters and boats searched more than 1,000 square miles off the Channel Islands for the single-engine Piper Malibu that was flying Sala from the French city of Nantes to Cardiff when it lost radar contact off Guernsey late on Monday.

The 28-year-old Argentine forward joined Premier League strugglers Cardiff City from FC Nantes last week for a club record fee of about 17 million euros ($19 million). He had played in France since 2012.

“At this time no trace of the missing aircraft had been found,” Guernsey police said.

Advertising

A spokeswoman for the DGAC aviation authority confirmed Sala had been on board.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Red-card reunion: James Milner sent off by his own former PE teacher
2 Marcus Rashford on same level as Cristiano Ronaldo, Wayne Rooney: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
3 Mauricio Pochettino says 'belief' earned Tottenham Hotspur crucial win