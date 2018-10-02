WATCH: Patrick van Aanholt scores brilliant goal for Crystal Palace, but was he offside?

Crystal Palace’s Patrick van Aanholt celebrates scoring their first goal with Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (REUTERS) Crystal Palace’s Patrick van Aanholt celebrates scoring their first goal with Aaron Wan-Bissaka. (REUTERS)

Crystal Palace’s Patrick van Aanholt provided a moment of inspiration on the field in the Premier League fixture against Bournemouth on Monday, with a thunderous right-footed strike to get the equaliser in the 55th minute. But as Eagles celebrated the goal, Bournemouth defenders complained that the Dutch left-back was offside when the pass was cleared by Wilfred Zaha.

The controversial moment, which prompted football fans to once again question the non-usage of Video Assistant Referee (or VAR) in the tournament, saw Zaha finding a pocket of space with a sliderule pass on the outside of Bournemouth defender Simon Francis to put the ball right in front of van Aanholt deep inside the 6-yard box. The Palace defender picked the ball with his left feet, and placed it on his right leg to set himself up for the strike. As Bournemouth defenders tried to cover up the empty space, the Dutch player took his shot which went right on the top corner of the goal.

But the replays showed that the moment Zaha took his pass, van Aanholt was clearly ahead of Bournemouth’s four-man defence line, meaning he was offside.

Luckily for the Cherries, the goal did not cost them too much with substitute Junior Stanislas converting a penalty in the 87th minute to give his side a 2-1 lead. Earlier, it was David Brooks who scored the first goal for Bournemouth in the fifth minute with an excellent left-foot finish after smart work from Callum Wilson.

Tem gol, Van Aanholt, impedido, empata para os Eagles no sul da Inglaterra. Passamos dos 12 minutos na segunda etapa da peleja que encerra a rodada na @premierleague, @afcbournemouth 1-1 @CPFC ao vivo na ESPN Brasil, comigo e @_paulo_andrade_ #PremierLeagueNaESPN pic.twitter.com/qUfdTbPuW0 — Mauro Cezar (@maurocezar) 1 October 2018

The win, Bournemouth’s fourth in seven games, moves Eddie Howe’s team to seventh place, just two points behind Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal. Speaking on the victory, the Cherries manager said, “It was a difficult second half. Palace played well and we took a while to get into our stride. When we did, we had some great chances and it was a great win.”

