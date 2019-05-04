Nine-man Tottenham Hotspur slump to Bournemouth loss

Tottenham Hotspur had two men sent off and failed to make sure of a Premier League top-four finish after slipping to a 1-0 defeat by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

With Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United — Tottenham’s rivals for third and fourth — not in action until Sunday, a win for Spurs on the south coast would have sealed a top-four finish and qualification for next season’s Champions League.

They dominated early on in the sunshine at the Vitality, but found Premier League debutant goalkeeper Mark Travers in inspired form for the hosts as the 19-year-old made a string of fine saves.

Tottenham’s task was made all the more difficult two minutes before the interval when forward Son Heung-min was sent off for pushing Jefferson Lerma and halftime substitute Juan Foyth lasted 125 seconds before seeing red for a lunging tackle.

Bournemouth struggled to make their numerical advantage count until Nathan Ake climbed highest to meet a corner and head a dramatic winner in the 90th minute.

Spurs, who trail Ajax Amsterdam 1-0 going into their Champions League semi-final second leg on Wednesday, stayed third, two points clear of Chelsea and four ahead of Arsenal with the top-four race set to go to the final day of the season.

“The first 40 minutes we played well and created chances but didn’t score,” Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said. “Then we know football can be cruel, they scored in the last minute. “We need to move on. I will respect the decision of the referee (on the red cards).”

Travers, the first teenage goalkeeper to start a Premier League game since Joe Hart in 2006, produced a string of fine saves to deny Spurs an early goal.

A moment of madness from Son earned him a straight red card for shoving Lerma to the floor right in front of referee Craig Pawson. Pawson was called into action again as he brandished the red card at Foyth for a dangerous lunge on Jack Simpson.

Spurs, though, looked comfortable in defence before poor marking at a corner allowed Ake to power home a header and send Tottenham to their 13th league defeat of the season.

“It’s important to do well against the top teams,” Ake said. “I think we want to do this more and it’s good we’ve done that today.”

Pochettino defiant as poor Tottenham form continues

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino remained defiant despite his side preparing for their Champions League semi-final second leg against Ajax Amsterdam in disjointed fashion as they had two men sent off in a 1-0 defeat by Bournemouth.

Already trailing 1-0 in the tie ahead of the clash at the Amsterdam Arena on Wednesday, Tottenham looked to claim the three points on Saturday that would have made sure of another season of Champions League football in 2019-20.

However, Nathan Ake’s stoppage-time header inflicted a 13th league defeat of the season on Spurs who had been reduced to nine men shortly after halftime. The north London side have won just five of their last 15 in all competitions, and have lost their last three in a row. Ake’s late winner also means Tottenham have lost six consecutive away Premier League matches for the first time since May 2004. They had their chances in the first half at the Vitality Stadium, but found debutant goalkeeper Mark Travers in inspired form.

Even after Son Heung-min and Juan Foyth had been sent off, Spurs looked comfortable in holding out for a crucial point, until poor marking allowed Ake in at the last. Pochettino remained positive, though, believing his side are still enjoying a fine season.

“We are third, we are competing for the top four and in the semi-finals of the Champions League,” the Argentine said. “If you look back at first game of the season, to be in position we are in today, we’d be happy.”

“The first 40 minutes we played well and created chances but didn’t score. Then we know football can be cruel, they scored in the last minute. We need to move on. It (another defeat) won’t affect that (Ajax match) – we need to be ready for Wednesday.”

Spurs travel to Amsterdam having won just once away from home in the Champions League this season. They will need to come up with an inspired performance against an Ajax side who have won 13 of their last 15 in all competitions, and disposed of Real Madrid and Juventus en route to the semi-finals.